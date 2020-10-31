DAYTON — A total team effort punctuated the Tongue River Eagles cross-country team’s performance at the 2A State Championship meet in Douglas last Friday. Head coach Tim Maze and assistant coach Keri McMeans even ran alongside freshman Isaiah Cote during the last stretch to ensure he’d maintain his lead over a Saratoga competitor.
Cote ran in the Eagles’ No. 5 spot and served as the tie-breaker after Tongue River and Saratoga’s No. 1 through No. 4 runners collected an identical 28 points. In the final stretch, Cote thought to himself, “don’t blow up” and beat the No. 5 Panthers runner by just less than nine seconds to give Tongue River its first 2A State Championship title in its seven-year history.
Up and down the Eagles’ roster, the Tongue River runners overcame a snowy course to beat everyone they needed to beat to stand at the top of the podium.
“They totally got it, that everybody matters,” Maze said, “that everybody is important and everybody is part of the team.”
Junior Wyatt Ostler placed third at the meet, out-sprinting a Sundance High School competitor to finish two-and-a-half seconds ahead of the Bulldog runner with a time of 18:59.29, while sophomore Al Spotted finished 30 seconds later in fifth place with a time of 19:30.15.
By finishing in the top 10 in the state, both Ostler and Spotted earned All-State titles.
Senior Jason Barron placed 11th, just missing an All-State award with a time of 20:13.51, but beat a Saratoga runner. Junior Wes Beadle placed 13th with a time of 20:30.04, and Cote ran his 21:23.23 to place 20th.
Maze said Cote ran a smarter race two weeks ago at the 2A East conference meet and at the state meet, not overexerting himself in the first mile to ensure he had enough energy left in the final stretch.
Cote said his grandfather reminded him of the same strategy — be patient and don’t overdo it — before the state race. The freshman didn’t anticipate being the tiebreaker for the Eagles during his first season with the team.
“It was an unreal feeling,” Cote said, “and it was really cool to know that I had won it for the team and helped contribute.”
Junior Camden Kilbride placed 23rd with his time of 21:43.75, while sophomore Javin Walker placed 26th with a 22:07.81 time to round out Tongue River’s boys runners.
Before the 2020 season started, the Eagles had already logged many miles while training during the summer and knew they’d have to give their best to dethrone the 2019 2A state champions in Saratoga. The Panthers’ win left a bitter taste in Tongue River’s mouth, as the Eagles finished second last season.
Ostler, who placed third individually in 2019, started training in June and paced the Eagles in their pursuit to push harder and run faster leading up to the state meet. The junior overcame the snowy terrain in Douglas, which aggravated a late-season injury and prevented him from setting his pace as early as he’d like.
McMeans said the offseason training led to the best shape she’s seen both Tongue River teams in, though she had to emphasize rest days and focusing on the process would ultimately lead the Eagles to their goal.
Ahead of the state meet, McMeans hoped the teams’ season-long commitment to the process would result in a favorable outcome, and Maze saw a determined and overall positive mindset anchor Tongue River. The unfavorable weather and the meet moving from Saturday to Friday didn’t erase the work the Eagles put in during the offseason.
“Mentally just for them to know, ‘I know I worked even before the season to get ready for this moment,’” Maze said.
Though the girls team’s win surprised the Tongue River coaches, the boys team’s early finishes made the outcome clearer earlier, hence Maze and McMeans running alongside Cote during the final stretch.
“It’s so awesome,” Ostler said. “It’s what we’ve worked for for a long time. We put a ton of work in, so I’m super happy.”
The work led the team to three first-place finishes during the season, two second places and one third, as well as the conference and state meet wins — an impressive season performance even to coaching veteran Maze.
“It was pretty remarkable to think about this year and be that in-sync,” Maze said, “and be able to stay focused in spite of quarantine and the pandemic and all the different cancellations and changes, and changes to how race formats were set up.
“... Really everybody made a difference.”