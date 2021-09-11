SHERIDAN — Big Horn might have had some of the top individual golf performances at the Sheridan County School District 1 Invitational at the Kendrick Municipal Golf Course in Sheridan on Friday, but it was Tongue River that took home the team trophies in both the boys and girls divisions.
Ram linkster Hayden Tellez outhit his competition to top the boys division with an invitational best 78 on the day. His winning total was 16 strokes better than the next golfer.
“I had a goal of shooting a 76 coming into today,” Tellez said. “I just thought 76 was a respectable score.”
Tellez seemed to be on his way to realizing that goal on the front nine, but then struggled on the back nine when he posted three bogies in four holes.
“I don’t know what happened,” he added. “I just couldn’t hit a wedge. My short game wasn’t good today.”
But Tongue River took the team title by having the next best trio of golfers, with Finn Kerns (94) placing second overall, and Braxton Tremain and Camden Kilbride tying for third place, along with Big Horn’s Liam O’Hara, with all three golfers finishing the 18-hole event with a 96.
Payton Bastrum chipped in a 112 tally for Tongue River, helping give the Eagles a winning team score of 398, seven strokes better than Big Horn’s 403, as the Rams fourth scorer Frankie Maestrei posted a 130.
Kerns said the Eagles had a definite advantage playing on their home course Friday, though he also saw areas where he could improve.
“I could have done a lot better on the short holes,” he said. “I just need to focus and slow down.”
Also participating at the invitational for Tongue River were Isaiah Miller (124), Colter Hanft (131), Kaleb Dupuis (149) and Ryan Good (174).
The two SCSD1 rivals, which co-hosted the invite, finished far ahead of the other visiting teams, with Niobrara County (468) third and Glenrock (476) finishing a distant fourth.
“I thought it was a good day,” said Tongue River head coach Robert Griffin. “I think the kids enjoyed it and the weather was awesome.”
But Friday was also about more than winning as a team. Griffin said he used the invitational to determine who would represent the Rams at the state championships next weekend in Thermopolis.
“We set it up that way, so we could see who were the best five,” Griffin said. “It was kind of a bittersweet day for some of them. There will be some disappointed kids who’ve worked hard and won’t be going to the state championships.”
The fight for first-place honors was a harder one in the girls division, with Tongue River (322) proving to be just one stroke better than runner-up Sundance (323). Wright (434) was the only other school to post a team score.
Addi Rosics paced the Eagles with a 103, good for fourth place in the individual standings, while her Tongue River teammates Annie Keller (5th, 104), Rudi Balstad (6th, 115) and Maya Comer (8th, 131) also contributed to the winning effort.
Other Eagle golfers included Bailey May (140) and Bree Bastrom (165).
While the Rams didn’t figure in the team standings, Big Horn’s long golfer Elle Holbrook (95) posted the day’s second-best score, four short of Sundance’s Sheridan Schubarth and her first-place tally of 91.
Holbrook said preparing for a possible shot at an individual state title was something she thought about, as she competed Friday.
I’m excited,” Holbrook said. “But I hope it wasn’t a preview (of the state event). I didn’t do as well as I intended to do.
“I was kind of all over the place,” she added. “My putting was a bit rough, too, but it wasn’t that bad considering how fast the greens were.”