Eagles, Lady Eagles bring home 2A State Championship title
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School cross-country teams are the newly crowned 2020 2A state champions after competing in the championship race in Douglas Friday afternoon. Freshman Addie Pendergast brought home the individual girls championship title, as well.
“Both Eagles teams worked super hard throughout the season,” assistant cross-country coach Keri McMeans said, “culminating in the sweet reward of victory capturing both state championship titles.”
Junior Wyatt Ostler paced the Eagles by finishing third with a time of 18 minutes,59.29 seconds, while sophomore Al Spotted finished 30 seconds later in fifth place with his time of 19:30.15. By finishing in the top 10 in the state, both runners earned All-State titles.
Senior Jason Barron placed 11th, just missing an All-State award with a time of 20:13.51. Junior Wes Beadle placed 13th with a time of 20:30.04, and freshman Isaiah Cote ran a 21:23.23 to place 20th. Junior Camden Kilbride placed 23rd with his time of 21:43.75, while sophomore Javin Walker placed 26th with a 22:07.81 time.
The Eagles technically tied with Saratoga High School, the 2019 2A State Champions, by scoring both teams’ top four runners, but Cote’s 20th-place finish beat out a Saratoga runner’s 22nd-place finish to secure the championship title for Tongue River.
The Lady Eagles handily beat Saratoga by 15 points, with Pendergast leading the way with her championship first place and 22:18.23 time.
Senior Grace Sopko finished fourth with a time of 23:45.58. Both Pendergast and Sopko earned All-State awards.
Junior Chloe Wilson placed 18th after running a 26:25.87, and sophomore Elizabeth Heser finished three spots behind in 21st with a time of 27:06.40. Junior Zia Robbins ran a 30:23.04 to place 38th and sophomore Marajah Pease rounded out the Lady Eagles’ performance with a 34:03.52 time and 45th-place finish.
Sheridan boys place third, girls finish eighth at 4A state meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cross-country teams ran in Casper as part of the 4A state championship meet Friday afternoon; the Broncs finished third, while the Lady Broncs finished eighth.
Three members of the boys team earned All-State placings by finishing in the top 10 of the state’s runners, while junior Katie Turpin earned an All-State honor in the girls meet.
Sophomore Austin Akers led his team by finishing fifth with a time of 16:33.07, senior Blaine Johnson placed eighth with a time of 16:41.17 and fellow senior David Standish ran a 16:42.50 to place 10th. The trio earned the Broncs’ All-State placings.
In a testament to how close the competition was in Casper Friday, freshman Sage Gradinaru finished 27th with a time of 17:04.25 — just 12 seconds but 17 spots behind Standish.
Sophomore Robby Miller ran a 17:21.62 to place 35th, while junior Reese Charest finished 43rd with a time of 17:34.39. Freshman Landrum Wiley rounded out the Broncs’ showing with a 47th-place finish and a time of 17:38.93.
For the Lady Broncs, junior Katie Turpin paced her team by finishing fifth with a time of 18:53.67. Sophomore Abby Newton missed the All-State cutoff by five spots, running a 19:32.76 to finish 15th.
Freshman Vivian Morey ran a 20:57.84 to place 35th, while junior Samantha Taylor placed 43rd with her time of 21:14.14. Fellow junior Danika Palmer placed 54th by running a 21:35.66, and sophomore Ella Kessner ran a 21:53.25 to finish 59th. Freshman Avery Baures rounded out the Lady Broncs’ efforts with her 22:40.52 performance, good for 68th place.
Big Horn boys place sixth, Lady Ram Foley finishes 29th
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School’s “small but mighty” cross-country boys team finished six of eight teams, while senior Elizabeth Foley, representing the girls team, placed 29th at the 2A State Championship meet in Douglas Friday.
Senior JB Brogdon paced the Rams with his 15th-place finish and time of 20:55.90, and sophomore Ethan Alliot finished four spots behind in 19th with his time of 21:19.11.
Senior Cameron Tift placed 35th with a time of 22:57.76, and freshman Gideon Partenheimer rounded out the Rams with his 45th place finish and time of 24:17.44.
Foley finished 29th as the only Lady Ram competing, running a 28:17.61.