DAYTON — In a weekend full of victories, there was something the Tongue River Eagles still hadn’t done by their final game in the Foothills Classic: win a close one.
They blew out Wyoming Indian by 22 points and knocked down Wind River by 17 Friday. Saturday morning, they smacked Wright 88-44.
But through three quarters in their tournament finale against Greybull Saturday afternoon, the Eagles led only 34-32. Their offense exploded and their defense stifled the Buffaloes in the fourth, leading to a lopsided quarter and 52-41 victory at Tongue River High School. It was the first time they had won by less than 15 points this season.
“It was nice to see we could grind out a game,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “... It was nice to see us level-headed pretty much the whole time. We didn’t freak out. We just knew it was possession-by-possession, and that’s how you get it done.”
That is how the Eagles got it done. They didn’t fire off one quick run to take over. They simply executed a sound quarter of basketball in all facets.
By the fourth, Tongue River had settled in against the Buffaloes’ 2-3 zone defense. Greybull was the first team to employ a zone against the Eagles this season, and it tripped them up at the beginning.
They scored only seven points in the first quarter. At halftime, they held a two-point advantage, 21-19. Same thing at the end of the third.
“We kind of got it going in the third and fourth,” Hanson said. “You could tell we were moving the ball a little bit better and getting that zone to over-rotate. Then, we were able to hit the open passes. If you never see it, it takes you a little while to get used to it.”
The Eagles doubled Greybull’s score in the fourth, winning the quarter 18-9 and the game 52-41. It was their highest-scoring quarter.
Eli Cummins paced Tongue River with five points, including three free throws, in the closing minutes. He finished the game with 11 points overall, tying Brant Bockman for the team lead. Three other Eagles had at least six.
“It was definitely good for us (to be tested),” Bockman said. “It showed us where our weak points are and what we need to work. That’s always nice to know.”
To adjust to the zone on offense, Tongue River also changed its defense at halftime. Hanson wanted his team to cause more chaos, so it could speed up the pace of play and score baskets in transition to avoid the Buffaloes’ zone as much as possible.
“It’s nice to have teams that do that to us, so we have to practice different things,” Hanson said. “The blowouts are kind of fun, and they aren’t stressful, but they’re kind of feel-good wins. I know we’re earning them, but we want wins that push us and test us because we know that’s what’s going to make us better for conference play.”
The Eagles won’t return to the court until after the start of the new year because of winter break. Their next contests will take place Jan. 7 in the Power River Tournament.