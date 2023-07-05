DAYTON — Tim Maze went from retired to rehired.
A decade ago, Maze started the Tongue River High School cross-country program. He was at the helm when the Eagles and Lady Eagles claimed their first state championship titles in October 2020. Laine Parish led the program the last two years, but stepped away from the program to pursue a doctorate degree.
Maze saw an opening for the program he once built and maintained and became interested re-entering the ring.
“We built what we thought was a great program,” Maze said. “We had great success and had great kids. It was a lot of fun. When the opening came up again I thought, ‘You know what, I could have that kind of fun again.’”
The returning head coach said retirement freed him and his wife to travel. Maze also spent time fixing and repairing items in the home.
Maze has enjoyed his time away from his teaching career but also missed the time in the classroom and in practice.
“You always miss aspects of things,” Maze said. “I don’t miss the bus rides. But I do miss being around the kids. Cross-country kids are wired a little bit differently. There are very few that don’t work hard and don’t buy in. We do some things to build a positive team culture like community service. I missed those types of things a lot.”
Maze’s wife, Meg — also a retired educator — was supportive of his decision to return. Maze will teach science for 12 weeks at the high school during the season
“When she heard that the position was open she said, ‘You need to make sure that the program continues. I think you should get back in there,’” Maze said. “The program’s important to her as well. She’ll come in and run with us. She’s excited to be part of it again, too.”
TRHS Activities Director Jacob Zarpentine said a pair of others applied for the open position but said it would be hard to say no to the originator of the program.
“When I was in the interview process, he made me feel like I’d run through a brick wall for him,” Zarpentine said. “He’s a very genuine, authentic and sincere person. But he’s also competitive. I would want to be an athlete for him. There’s no doubt about it. He makes everyone feel involved — just a pretty awesome dude.”
Maze was officially hired through a school board approval in late June.
Both Maze and Zarpentine expressed excitement about the hire of Melissa Perkins to assistant coach — mother of upcoming sophomore Grace Perkins.
The Eagle runners have opportunities to run this summer on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and morning weight training is available as well. Maze said the summer workouts are good for team bonding but also doesn’t want to schedule too much in the summer.
When asked about his coaching style, Maze said it was building a positive team culture.
“I think that’s important when you first start,” Maze said. “It’s about working hard and developing a positive team culture so that you don’t have to solve problems and issues later. It makes a huge difference.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.