DAYTON — Tim Maze went from retired to rehired. 

A decade ago, Maze started the Tongue River High School cross-country program. He was at the helm when the Eagles and Lady Eagles claimed their first state championship titles in October 2020. Laine Parish led the program the last two years, but stepped away from the program to pursue a doctorate degree. 

