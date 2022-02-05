DAYTON — With two seconds left on the third-quarter clock Friday, Rocky Mountain’s Carsyn Weber air balled a 3-pointer, and the Tongue River High School student section cheered wildly.
Weber turned toward the group and held up his right hand, his five outstretched fingers representing the five 3-pointers he had hit to that point.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, Weber possessed the advantage. He and the Grizzlies fired up for multiple hot-shooting stretches to pull away from Tongue River. The Eagles fell 64-50 at Tongue River High School, dropping their season record to 15-3. They had not lost since mid-December.
“They shot really well, and especially, the Weber kid shot really well,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “And we didn’t.”
Weber finished with a game-high 23 points. As a team, the Grizzlies made seven 3-pointers. Those alone didn’t sink Tongue River. Hanson said his bench stayed positive all game. But they made it difficult for the Eagles to keep up with.
On defense, Rocky Mountain utilized a tough-to-break zone against Tongue River. The Eagles hit four 3-pointers — two in the first quarter and two in the fourth — but they never mustered any long-lasting momentum.
“We haven’t seen a zone like that since Greybull, which was before Christmas,” Hanson said. “They have a ton of length in that zone. They have a bunch of six-footers out there and a lot of length. Obviously, it gave us issues finishing around the rim, and it gave us issues hitting outside shots.”
Although he didn’t score until the fourth quarter, junior Nate Guimond led Tongue River with 10 points. Hanson mentioned playing the zone as good practice with postseason play just three weeks away.
The two teams traded the lead back and forth four times in the first quarter before Rocky Mountain took control in the second.
The Grizzlies allowed the Eagles to score only six points in the period while their own offense put up 21 and went into halftime ahead 36-17. From there, Tongue River had to crawl back.
After an even third quarter, the Eagles started to do just that, notching eight of the first 10 points by either team in the fourth. But time kept ticking off the clock, forcing Tongue River to intentionally foul.
Rocky Mountain hit 11 of its 18 shots from the charity stripe in the final two and a half minutes to seal a 64-50 victory.
“Now, we need to process it tonight and have a different mentality tomorrow, when we have a conference game at Sundance,” Hanson said. “We have to get refocused and regrouped.”
The Eagles take on Sundance at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be their third game in three days.