DAYTON — With a little off-ball shimmy near the 3-point line, Eli Cummins wiggled free of his defender and cut toward the basket. The bounce pass to him arrived accurately and on time — just like it did on so many other possessions, for so many other Tongue River Eagles Friday. Cummins grabbed the pass and put up a layup to extend Tongue River’s double-digit lead in the third quarter.
The Eagles showcased that type of movement and passing throughout their 72-49 victory over Burlington at Tongue River High School.
“I love how unselfish all these guys are and the way they move the ball,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We make the right basketball play a lot of the time.”
Twelve Eagles appeared in the game, and all 12 scored at least once. Senior Garrett Ostler led the team with 15 points. Senior Wyatt Oster and junior Brant Bockman each added nine.
“We talk about how we’re not concerned about who scores the points,” Hanson said. “We (simply) want the points up on the scoreboard offensively. That has to come from a variety of guys, and if we’re going to play that way and we’re going to talk about it, we have to have a lot of unselfish passes.”
Garrett Ostler started cooking early. He poured in 11 points in the first quarter as Tongue River jumped out to an early lead. After falling behind 3-0 in the first two minutes of the contest, the Eagles exploded for three baskets in 33 seconds and never trailed again. They led 38-25 at halftime.
“We played really hard,” Hanson said. “It was a good double-digit win but one that I felt like we had to kind of grind out. We got a double-digit lead and kind of held it right around 12-13 points pretty much the whole game. We finally really opened it up late in the fourth quarter. You’ve got to have games like that, too.”
The fourth was Tongue River’s highest scoring period. It outscored the Huskies 21-12, and the ball movement and wide scoring distribution were on full display.
“The trust is just there,” said junior Javin Walker, who finished with seven points. “We know all 12 guys on that team are capable of making a play. We all trust each other to make that play, and it adds a lot of unselfishness to the game. It’s a lot of fun.”
Since the beginning of the season, Hanson has emphasized fast-paced offense and pesky defense. This week, with two non-conference games, the Eagles had the chance to fine-tune each.
They worked on a full-court trap and 1-3-1 zone defense in practice and used those to generate turnovers and transition offense against Burlington.
“Since forever, we’ve liked to play fast,” said Cummins, a senior who scored six points. “We like to run on teams.”
Tongue River also surrendered some points to the Huskies by gambling for turnovers on defense, but Hanson said that’s just the nature of playing aggressively.
The Eagles travel to Lovell for a 4 p.m. non-conference game Saturday. They return to their conference slate next week.