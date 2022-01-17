BIG HORN — For the first 14 minutes of the game, the Tongue River Lady Eagles fought for the lead but couldn’t grab it. Once they did with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter against Big Horn Saturday, they never looked back.
Tongue River used a late first-half run to go up on the Lady Rams and held them off the rest of the contest, winning 52-46 at Big Horn High School. This was the rivals’ first meeting of the season. The Lady Eagles have won four straight, dating back to January 2020, in the series against Big Horn.
The Lady Rams employed a stifling press defense early and jumped ahead 7-5 after one quarter. They extended their lead to 10-6 less than two minutes into the second before Tongue River kicked off its run.
TR worked to tie the game at 11-11. Then, from 2:00 to 0:10 left in the second quarter, the Lady Eagles outscored Big Horn 10-0. The Lady Rams finished the first half with three free throws from Tiris Broad, but they trailed 21-14 at intermission.
The margin between the two squads stayed near seven the rest of the contest. Tongue River pushed its lead to double digits multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Rams always cut it back down to striking distance.
Free throws played a large role in the game, especially in the latter stages of each half. Overall, the teams combined for 78 free throws. The Lady Eagles made 13 of 34 from the charity stripe, while Big Horn hit 21 of its 44.
Eight different Tongue River players scored. Tyla Pitman’s nine points led the team.
Big Horn’s Emme Mullinax paced all scorers with 17 points. Saydee Zimmer added 12 for the Lady Rams.
Big Horn returns to the court first, hosting Moorcroft at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tongue River will host Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Friday.