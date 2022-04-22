SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School golfers — boys or girls — didn’t take home gold at a golf tournament held at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course Thursday, featuring fellow rivals Big Horn High School and Sheridan High School’s junior varsity.
In fact, both TR teams finished in third place. But assistant coach Karla Hill encouraged the team, reminding them it’s the first time they’ve seen competition on a course this season.
The Eagles spring golfers experienced their first slate of competition Thursday in Sheridan, as weather and a training trip to Denver pushed back competitive play until this week. But that’s the purpose of the spring golf season: improving on individual skills and team-building in preparation for the fall season that culminates in a state championship competition, rather than the simple spring championship May 13 in Wright.
“Of course it’s spring practice,” Hill said. “We’re doing what we can with the weather.”
Lone senior Finn Kerns did not need to come out to fix his game for fall, but his presence on the turf helps underclassmen, especially sophomore Braxton Tremain, who led the team in fall and continues to score lowest on the boys side this spring. Both boys’ focus is to continue building team camaraderie while Tremain works individually on a few elements of his game.
“For me, (spring season) looks like becoming more of a leader,” Tremain said, mentioning he helps lead practices and takes time to aid others in their individual skills. “We’re losing Finn, which is our senior leader, so taking up and stepping into that role.”
Seven from the Eagles squad traveled with head coach Robert Griffin and Hill to Denver, Colorado, the first weekend in April to complete ExperienceGolf training with Ladies Professional Golf Association Class A Teaching and Club Professional Elena King. The Tongue River players took a two-day jaunt down south, learning individual techniques from King with the help of video and app technology players still utilize today.
The individuality of the training proved most effective, Hill said, and really helped players fix certain elements of their game. Tremain, who also looks to local golf pro and recent PGA competitor Nathan Ferrell for advice throughout the summer, said the training helped him with his striking methods and connecting well with the ball. Kerns attended the training with the team last year and said King’s individualized help likely sliced 10-15 strokes off his game.
Tongue River golfers will continue adjusting to weather delays, cancellations and changes of plans, from putting in the hallways at TRHS to utilizing the golf simulator Griffin helped acquire through grant funding housed at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.
Even with weather wreaking havoc on the season, teammates anticipate growing closer, improving leadership skills and tailoring individual game elements in preparation for the spring culminating event and following fall season.
Thursday results
Tremain earned fifth place with an 88 on 18 holes. Kerns tied for 10th place with a 101. Keller placed seventh with a 103.
Big Horn only fielded four varsity players at Kendrick Thursday. Hayden Tellez earned second place, shooting an 82. Liam O’Harra earned sixth with a 92. Lone girl golfer Ellie Holbrook placed second with a 91 for BHHS.
“Overall I was pleased with how well the kids performed considering this is their first tournament of the year and practice conditions the last few weeks,” Big Horn head coach Lamont Clabaugh said.
The two teams initially planned to face each other Friday at the Powder Horn Golf Course, but due to impending weather concerns, organizers canceled the tournament.