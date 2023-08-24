DAYTON — The Eagles went finished the regular season 8-1 last year. It was their best season since 2016. The Tongue River High School football team is ready to prove last year’s team wasn’t a one-off.
“We’ve got to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Hanson said. “Once is on accident, twice is on purpose. We still see ourselves as the underdog, the little brother. We have to prove we can do that year after year.”
Hanson said he feels more confident in his team’s abilities than he did last year before the season. The Eagle’s coach said many of his players are proven commodities such as pass catch threat Colter Hanft, receiver and safety Caleb Kilbride and running back Alex Barker. Hanson described Barker as a “bell cow” and “bulletproof” as he rushed 20-plus times a game last season without injury.
The Tongue River offensive line starters will consist of all seniors this season which Hanson said is a rarity.
Hanson and Hanft said the big team goal this season is to reach Laramie, where the state championship will be played at War Memorial Stadium. The Wyo Preps preseason poll lists the Eagles as the No. 5 team in 2A coming into the season.
“A goal should excite you and scare you a little bit too,” Hanson said. “That’s a loft one and our seniors were comfortable creating.”
Hanft also noted their ultimate team goal will be loft yet achievable.
“It’s going to be a tough road ahead, but we think it can get done,” Hanft said.
Hanson said this team is the highest IQ group he’s ever coached.
“We are currently sitting where we were week five last year –‑ playbook-wise,” Hanson said. “We’re at a point where us coaches are pulling back on the reins and the players want more and more. They want more coverages, blitz packages, fronts, twist and stunts. They can handle it too which is crazy and very exciting.”
Senior quarterback Connor Cummins returns to the scene but will also be joined by athletic Carter Maslowski. The athletic junior will also receive reps under center this season.
Hanson has watched his group of seniors on the gridiron from a young age and is excited to see what they can bring to the table for their last season wearing green and white. He watched them play flag football when they were fourth graders and also witnessed them winning the city peewee football championship. He expressed the excitement of the Tongue River Valley communities to watch the group of players face the competition this season.
“There’s high expectations from the community and I think we’re going to deliver,” Hanson said. “They’re a driven group and it’s going to be an exciting year.”
The Eagles kick-off their season at home against Hot Springs County Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
