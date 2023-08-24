DAYTON — The Eagles went finished the regular season 8-1 last year. It was their best season since 2016. The Tongue River High School football team is ready to prove last year’s team wasn’t a one-off.

“We’ve got to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Hanson said. “Once is on accident, twice is on purpose. We still see ourselves as the underdog, the little brother. We have to prove we can do that year after year.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

