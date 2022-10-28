RANCHESTER —She may have asthma, but it didn’t stop her from reaching her lofty goal. Earning a black belt isn’t an easy task, but her determination easily outweighed the setbacks.

 Morgan Kepley, a Parkman resident and junior at Tongue River High School successfully tested for her black belt in taekwondo Oct. 7 in Cody. Kepley is a student at Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester where she has practiced three times a week fall through spring, and then twice a week in the summer for the past three years. Sometimes she adds another day of practice in Sheridan for good measure. Kepley also competed in tournaments, clinics and tests on other days as well. Kepley has earned five gold medals, three silvers and four bronze since her time in taekwondo.

