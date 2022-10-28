RANCHESTER —She may have asthma, but it didn’t stop her from reaching her lofty goal. Earning a black belt isn’t an easy task, but her determination easily outweighed the setbacks.
Morgan Kepley, a Parkman resident and junior at Tongue River High School successfully tested for her black belt in taekwondo Oct. 7 in Cody. Kepley is a student at Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester where she has practiced three times a week fall through spring, and then twice a week in the summer for the past three years. Sometimes she adds another day of practice in Sheridan for good measure. Kepley also competed in tournaments, clinics and tests on other days as well. Kepley has earned five gold medals, three silvers and four bronze since her time in taekwondo.
It takes a highly motivated and determined athlete to complete what she has in her time in taekwondo.
“She’s a very driven young lady,” said Kepley’s instructor and neighbor Lisa Balstad. “When she came in and really started working at taekwondo, working through the ranks. Morgan was clear that she was going all the way to black belt. Not every student, for different reasons, goes all the way to black belt. But she kept training and advancing.”
Kepley has found a love and passion for the martial art in which she’s been involved with for a few years.
“It gives me the courage and confidence and the discipline to continue with even the smallest tasks in day-to-day life,” Kepley said. “It helps me a lot. Like if I'm just having a rough day, I can go to taekwondo and just relax and be in the zone.”
Starting from a white belt and working the way to black in three years is no easy task. Kepley roughly moved up a new colored belt every three months. The toughest task of all is completing the testing for the coveted black belt. Kepley demonstrated everything she’s learned in the past three years. She had to perform a set routine that included kicks, punches and blocks in front of judges. Kepley also demonstrated taekwondo terminology and displayed knowledge of the martial art and Korean language. She also prepared a black belt book, which is a large binder that acts as a scrapbook to show her journey through taekwondo.
Part of her journey was dealing with her asthma symptoms. Kepley started taekwondo in 2019 and continued the martial art through which nearly everything was affected by COVID-19. She, along with everyone else, had to wear a mask while practicing and competing. Kepley expressed that performing a high energized sport while wearing a mask wasn’t easy, and to add asthma on top of it all made breathing a bit difficult. But she speaks of her asthma like it isn’t a big deal.
“It's a challenge that can be overcome,” Kepley said. “It was extremely hard, but they would turn around to fix our uniforms and I would take my inhaler and get back into the test or to the practice. What’s been said is that taekwondo is a mental exercise more than a physical one.”
Morgan Kepley is far from being done with taekwondo. Kepley said she wants to one day be an instructor and maybe even have her own taekwondo studio.
“She's one who very much likes to teach younger children,” Morgan’s mother Barbara Kepley said. “She's short in stature. But we always say dynamite comes in small packages. She always goes toward those young kids and is an educator toward them, like she's always teaching them and showing them how to do better or giving them tricks of the trade.”
She also wants to earn a 10th degree black belt, which will have to wait until Kepley is 80 years old; proving that the martial art is for all ages.
“Taekwondo is for anyone. Anyone can do it,” Kepley said. “Like I said earlier, it's more of a mental training. It's allowing yourself to learn discipline through your own actions. It’s for anyone and anyone can enjoy it. It’s not just for kids or adults. We have a mixed class. We've had adults and kids come along, and families have done it together.”
