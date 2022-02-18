DAYTON — Jane Pendergast avoided hurdles.
After starting track in middle school, she ran the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and even spent a brief period as a thrower. But when a coach asked if she had interest in doing hurdles, she wanted no part of them. She dodged them for a year.
“I think just the fact of running and jumping at something was really intimidating,” Pendergast said.
Five years later, she owns Tongue River’s girls indoor track record. Pendergast gave in and tried hurdles for the first time as an eighth-grader, and along with her teammates, she realized there’s a lot more to them than just running and jumping.
This year, the Eagles have three main hurdlers: Pendergast, Cole Kukuchka and Aiden Watt.
Watt, a sophomore and the youngest of the bunch, had never hurdled before high school. He didn’t feel like he nailed the technique until the end of last year’s outdoor track season. Now, the 55-meter hurdles event is his favorite.
“I’m thinking about getting over my first hurdle and my arms,” Watt said of his pre-race focus.
Once he clears the first one, he builds up physical and mental momentum.
For Pendergast, her concentration centers more on sprinting between hurdles and pointing her toes up. She tries not to think too much on the starting blocks. All she does is wish her competitors good luck and take a deep breath.
Even though she started nearly half a decade ago, she still worries.
“It’s the most intimidating event for me,” Pendergast said.
She didn’t become truly comfortable in the event until about three years after she started. It differs from other races where the most embarrassing possible outcome is a false start.
“Everyone underestimates it, but every single jump you take, there is the possibility you’re going to fail,” Pendergast said.
As a freshman, Pendergast experienced that. She fell during a meet and crashed into another girl. Incidents like that are one of the reasons junior Scotty Arizona does not compete as a hurdler.
Arizona participates in the 55-meter, 200-meter and sometimes the 400-meter dashes. He loves the 200 the most.
“If I mess up, I still have a chance to come back,” Arizona said.
That, and he laughs about being too short to get over the hurdles.
But indoor hurdles are easier than the outdoor versions, Watt and Pendergast said. Both prefer the shorter indoor competitions.
“Outdoor is a lot longer, so you have to keep your rhythm and technique,” Watt said.
This season, all three hurdlers have been successful, and they’re getting better as the season goes on. Last week at the Bronc Invitational, Kukuchka and Watt each set new personal bests in the 55-meter hurdles. Pendergast finished 0.1 seconds back of her school record.
They take the track again today when Tongue River heads to the Wyoming Invitational meet.
During the final weeks of her high school indoor track career, Pendergast has a few more obstacles to clear. She wants to beat her own school records. She holds six, the girls’ high marks for the 55-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, sprint medley, 4X200-meter relay and 4X400-meter relay.
“I’m making progress every week,” she said.
She hopes this is the week.