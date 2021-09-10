DAYTON — Garrett Ostler just started praying.
As his 31-yard, go-ahead field goal sailed toward the uprights, the Tongue River senior couldn’t take his eyes off the ball. He watched it go through. Good.
“Barely made it,” Ostler said. “Oh my gosh.”
The kick catapulted the Eagles back on top of Burns 10-8 with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter Friday at Tongue River High School. They stayed stingy on defense, adding a safety with two minutes remaining to down Burns 12-8 for the first time in school history.
“I’m so excited,” sophomore Caleb Kilbride said. “Big conference game. We really needed it. After losing to Burns last year, (a win) is all we wanted, and we got it.”
It came via unusual vehicles for Tongue River, too.
In head coach Steve Hanson’s 11 years at the school, his team never made a field goal. He can’t even remember attempting one. So Friday, he didn’t call for the field-goal unit to take the field. He yelled for the extra-point team, because the Eagles didn’t have a field-goal unit — until right then and there.
“That’s kind of cool to know we have that trick in our pocket,” Hanson said afterward, laughing as the words left his mouth.
Despite being a senior this year, Ostler joined the team only a season ago. It was the first time he had played football since middle school, and Friday’s field goal was the first of his career.
“I played soccer when I was a kid, and I just lined it up like a soccer ball and hoped for the best,” Ostler said.
At halftime, he told the coaching staff he was available to kick it from up to 35 yards away.
“I was surprised (the coaches) actually trusted what I said,” Ostler said.
The kick wasn’t Ostler’s only bit of heroics Friday. He put Tongue River on the board with a long touchdown catch halfway through the second quarter.
The Broncs erased the Eagles’ lead with a minute to go in the half, tossing an 11-yard, fourth-down touchdown and tacking on a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead into halftime. The score stood still until Ostler’s field goal.
“It was a tough fight,” senior Cashe Van Tassel said.
Coming into the game, Hanson and his team expected Burns to throw the ball deep and not run much. That is how the action played out, but Hanson was pleased with Tongue River’s pass coverage.
He did not anticipate some of the defensive wrinkles the Broncs sprinkled in, though.
“The whole first half was kind of hell,” Van Tassel, a fullback, said. “There just wasn’t very much to run through.”
The Eagles were forced to rely on the passing game, and Burns almost made a tide-changing play.
On Tongue River’s first drive of the second half, the Broncs picked off quarterback Eli Cummins and thought they returned it for a pick-six. But a block-in-the-back call negated the points, and the ensuing Burns drive stalled with no reward.
“I’ll tell you, man: We had not faced adversity of any kind (until Friday),” Hanson said. “That was the first time a team has scored against our varsity defense, first time our offense could not move the ball on inside zone or inside run … We just won ugly.”
Next Friday, Tongue River travels to Torrington. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the NFHS Network.