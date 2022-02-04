DAYTON — The starters were sophomores, juniors and seniors. But if there was ever a game Tongue River showcased its depth — and more specifically, its freshman talent — it was Thursday.
The Lady Eagles routed the rival Big Horn Lady Rams 50-14 at Tongue River High School.
“I thought it was a great team win,” Tongue River head coach Amanda Cummins said. “Our bench played outstanding. All of our younger players are hungry for the ball, and when they go in, it’s fun to watch.”
The game started normally for the Lady Eagles. Sophomore Jazlyn Ryan nailed two free throws. Senior Chaylee Campbell pulled up in transition and hit a midrange jump shot. Senior Katy Kalasinsky popped a 3-pointer. Same old, same old by a talented group of Lady Eagles starters. They grabbed a 7-0 lead and forced a Lady Rams timeout less than two minutes into the contest.
But once they subbed in for the first time toward the end of the first quarter, Tongue River’s freshmen flashed their talent.
For the game, the six first-year high schoolers outscored their more experienced teammates 26-24, and three of their top five scorers were freshmen.
Freshman Rivers Robinson poured in a game-high 10 points. Campbell and freshman Autumn White trailed closely behind with eight and six points, respectively.
The whole roster, freshmen through seniors, stifled the Lady Rams’ offensive attack. Tongue River allowed no more than six points in any quarter and held Big Horn scoreless in the fourth. Overall, Emme Mullinax led the Lady Rams with six points.
After losing two conference games last weekend, Cummins and her team wanted to get back on track. Cummins loved the intensity her squad showed in practice this week. It carried the energy into Thursday.
“During our practices, we really hyped up and got ready for this game,” Robinson said. “It’s one of our most important ones because it’s a conference game.”
The Lady Eagles remained ahead 21-10 at halftime and 34-14 at the end of the third quarter. They put up their highest-scoring quarter (16 points) in the fourth to wrap a bow on a 50-14 victory, their second win of the season against Big Horn.
“I really think we’re finding our flow and getting closer as a team, and it’s helping us play better as a team, too,” Robinson said.
Cummins also offered a shout-out to her two senior starters, Campbell and Kalasinsky, for their leadership.
“You can see them out there directing,” Cummins said. “They don’t have to be high scorers or anything. It’s just them setting (teammates) in the offense, telling them who they’re guarding. Their constant chatter is so helpful, and it eases those youngers into their roles.”
Big Horn heads to Newcastle for a 4:30 p.m. game Friday. Tongue River stays home to battle Rocky Mountain at 4:30 p.m.