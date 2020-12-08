SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches’ Association announced its Coach of the Year selections for the fall sports season Monday, and Tongue River High School’s Tim Maze earned the 2A boys and girls cross-country title while Sheridan’s Kaelee Saner earned the 4A boys golf award.
Maze led the Eagles and Lady Eagles to the programs’ first 2A cross-country championships, and he coached freshmen Addie Pendergast to the girls individual title.
Along with assistant coach Keri McMeans, Maze coached junior Wyatt Ostler and sophomore Al Spotted to All-State finishes on the boys side, and helped Pendergast and senior Grace Sopko to All-State placings on the girls side, as well.
Sheridan’s Kaelee Saner coached the Broncs to their first 4A boys golf state championship since 2011, leading the team to overcome an 11-stroke comeback and build an 18-stroke lead to claim the title — a 29-stroke turnaround.
The Coach of the Year selections were decided by fellow WCA coaches.