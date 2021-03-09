SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School senior Sam Patterson and Big Horn High School senior Carson Bates earned All-State recognition after the Wyoming Coaches Association announced its All-State honors for 1A and 2A basketball Monday night.
Patterson finished the regular season with 159 points, averaging 8.8 points per game, and led the Eagles by pulling down 145 boards. His average of 8.1 rebounds per game ranked sixth in the 2A East conference.
Bates led the 2A East by averaging 5.4 assists per game during the regular season, good for second overall in 2A. He scored 112 points for the Rams, averaging seven points per game, and Bates’ 28 steals also ranked first for Big Horn.