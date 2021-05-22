SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes continued competing for their respective class’ state championship titles in Casper Friday, and two Tongue River Lady Eagles and one Big Horn Lady Ram claimed individual state championships.
Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, already a state champion in long jump, won the high jump by clearing 5 feet. Teammate Addie Pendergast won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds.
Cross-county rival Big Horn Lady Ram Amelia Gee won the girls shot put title by throwing 35 feet, 10 inches.
Below are the top eight results for Sheridan County’s teams available at press time Friday. Complete results can be found on WHSAA.org.
4A Results
Girls
800-meter run
- Fifth place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 24.07 seconds
Boys
800-meter run
- Second place: Reese Charest — 1 minute, 59.55 seconds
Shot put
- Second place: Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 9.25 inches
- Fifth place: Texas Tanner — 50-7
- Seventh place: Quinton Mangus — 50-1
4x100-meter relay
- Sixth place: Nicholas Hale, Dominic Kaszas, Caiden Martin, Kyle Meinecke — 44.32 seconds
2A results
Girls
800-meter run
- First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Rachel Bishop — 2:38.63
High jump
- First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 5 feet
Shot put
- First place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 35 feet, 10 inches
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 32-5
- Sixth place: Bailey Dodge — 32-2.5
4x100-meter relay
- Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalsinsky, Maddy Hill, Jazlyn Ryan, Grace Sopko — 53.74 seconds
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, Peyton McLaughlin, Ashley Billings, Rachel Bishop — 54.61
Triple jump
- Second place: Tongue River’s Grace Sopko — 31 feet, 8.75 inches
- Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalsinsky — 31-8
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Maddy Hill — 31-5
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Ashley Billings — 31-3
Boys
800-meter run
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot — 2 minutes, 10.52 seconds
- Sixth place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 2:10.89
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 2:13.18
Discus
- Second place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 143 feet
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Josh Thompson — 114 feet, 10 inches
Pole vault
- Fifth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 10 feet
4x100-meter relay
- Third place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Greg Bolds, Eli Cummins, Connor Cummins — 47.73 seconds
Triple jump
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 40 feet, 4 inches
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 39-4.75