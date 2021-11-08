CASPER — Janelle Manore knew there were no words she could say to make her Tongue River Lady Eagles feel better.
Their season ended Saturday with a 3-0 loss (25-19, 25-23, 25-17) to Moorcroft in the 2A State Tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center.
So afterward, she didn’t dissect the match. She thanked the seniors and told her players she was proud of them.
“It was a great season,” Manore said. “We had our ups and our downs, but it’s always good when your season ends on Saturday of the state tournament versus the day before or the week before. I felt like we were peaking at the right time.”
The Lady Eagles, the East’s No. 4 seed, dropped to state No. 1 Riverside Thursday before sweeping Big Piney Friday to set up a battle with Moorcroft.
The two squads had met five times prior to the state tournament this season, most recently in the 2A East Regional Tournament where the Lady Wolves won in five sets.
Moorcroft produced similar results in the first set Saturday. Aside from one Tongue River lead early in the set, the Lady Wolves cruised to a 25-19 victory.
The Lady Eagles showed renewed vigor in the second, bumping, blocking and spiking their way to a 9-4 lead to force a Moorcroft timeout. The break recharged the Lady Wolves, though, as they knotted the score at 13-13 and took their first lead of the set at 16-15. Tongue River tied it at 23, but Moorcroft put down the final two points to go up 2-0.
Like the first set, the Lady Wolves took an early lead in the third. They never trailed on their way to a 25-17 set victory and, as a result, a 3-0 match victory.
“I think they just played the same volleyball they’ve been playing all year,” Manore said of the Lady Wolves. “There were times where we were a little hesitant and they were more the aggressors. It’s all about momentum in volleyball, and there were times where we sat back where we should’ve taken advantage.”
The Lady Eagles finished the year with a 14-13-3 overall record. Against Moorcroft, they recorded one win, three losses and two ties.
Manore emphasized that the state tournament appearance also served as a good learning experience for the younger players on her team. But more than half of Tongue River’s roster was comprised of seniors this year, and all seven played in the state tournament.
“Honestly, the girls,” senior Carleigh Reish said about the best aspect of the season. “... Just playing with them is what I’ll remember the most.”