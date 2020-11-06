CASPER — Just as the Tongue River volleyball team had experienced an up-and-down regular season, the Lady Eagles played to a loss, a win, then another loss at the 2A state tournament in Casper Thursday.
But the scoresheet through three matches and Tongue River’s overall 9-12 record for the 2020 season doesn’t capture the resiliency the Lady Eagles displayed Thursday, nor the joy that manifested itself in laughs and grins during Tongue River’s second match of the day.
Seniors Izzy Carbert and Emma Scammon found it hard to articulate their emotions after the three-match, eight-hour long day. Fighting back tears, they tried.
“The fact that we battled and didn’t go home without a fight,” Scammon said. “We just laid out everything we had and gave it our all. That’s the biggest thing I’ll remember.”
“It’s been really great playing with this team,” Carbert added. “You don’t want it to end, but I’m happy with how it ended.”
Head coach Janelle Manore shared their prideful sentiment, saying the team never gave up — playing as the East’s No. 4 seed, the Lady Eagles battled against the West’s No. 1 Riverside in the first match of the day.
Against the one-loss team, Tongue River fell behind by losing the first and second sets 25-17, 25-19, respectively. With help from the green and white clad crowd of Eagles friends, family and teachers cheering them on, the Lady Eagles took the third set 25-21 to stay alive.
With Tongue River’s experience from the 2019 2A state tournament and a lack thereof for the Rebels, the Lady Eagles looked poised for a comeback and performed with the energy necessary for one early in the fourth set.
A handful of miscommunications ultimately decided the set and the game, and Riverside forced Tongue River to the consolation bracket with a 26-24 win.
“After that first loss, you can dwell on it or you can just start thinking about the next game,” Manore said. “It was like, ‘You have five seconds to be upset, and then you have to start focusing in on the next one.’”
After a brief break, the Lady Eagles rallied against Greybull, the West’s No. 3-seeded team, and looked more comfortable on the court. Tongue River’s effortless play propelled it to identical 25-22 victories in the first, second and third sets, setting it up for a chance to claim the consolation championship victory.
“They battled hard,” Manore said. “There was a lot going on, and they battled hard. Unfortunately, some games didn’t go the way we wanted them to, but I’m incredibly proud of all of them.”
The consolation championship featured the fifth meeting between Tongue River and the Glenrock Herders this season. The teams had each won twice in 2020, and the Herders started with a first-set win Thursday by a score of 25-19.
The Lady Eagles fought back to a 28-26 win in the second set, but fell behind and failed to make up ground in the third set to lose 25-15.
Similar to Tongue River’s fourth set in its match against Riverside, the Lady Eagles played the Herders close and nearly took set No. 4. But Glenrock capitalized on a couple Tongue River mistakes to win the set 29-27.
Despite the team’s early exit from the championship bracket and later exit from the consolation bracket, Carbert and Scammon reflected on their four years with the program and felt proud of what they had accomplished.
Manore added the Lady Eagles improved upon their 2019 performance at the state tournament, as last year’s team lost in the first round but also lost in the first consolation game.
“There were a lot of highs and there were some lows, but it was a great season and it was a great group of girls,” Manore said. “They worked really hard to get here, and they played really hard when they got here, and I’m just really proud of how far all of them have come.”