DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles heard Eli Cummins’ message loud and clear.
“Calm down, guys!” their senior quarterback yelled after an illegal motion penalty prior to their first offensive snap of the game Friday. “Calm down!”
The Eagles did.
Just a few plays later, they jumped to a 7-0 lead over the Lovell Bulldogs and never lost it. They won 28-6 at Tongue River High School and didn’t allow a single Lovell point until the middle of the fourth quarter.
“(The illegal motion penalty) kind of felt like flashbacks to last year,” Cummins said. “We had a lot of problems with that. We just had to settle down the first-game jitters.”
The Eagles can’t act like everything was perfect Friday. Their first-game rust showed at times after the illegal motion penalty. They lost two fumbles in the first half and muffed a punt in the third quarter. They turned it over on downs once.
But overall, it was more good than bad.
“(Lovell) is a good football team there,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “It’s a bunch of tough kids that played hard. And we matched their physicality. We tackled well. We hit well. We created turnovers, and we made plays in the open field, which is exactly what I wanted to see.”
Three-hundred and sixty-four days ago, Tongue River opened the 2020 season against the Bulldogs, too. It stayed close until the fourth quarter, but Lovell prevailed 14-6. The Eagles ended the season with a 2-8 record.
Many of the same faces — Cummins, Cashe Van Tassel, Naithan Guimond and Scotty Arizona, to name a few — returned this season for Tongue River and starred in game one.
Van Tassel and Tavis Aksamit each punched in one score on the ground, and Guimond added two touchdowns of his own.
On defense, Aksamit paced the Eagles with five tackles while Arizona picked up two turnovers — a fumble recovery and an interception.
“We talked way more than last year, and that helped out,” Arizona said of his team’s defense.
Tongue River went into the halftime locker room ahead 21-0 before being more conservative during the second half.
“My best thing was, we didn’t turn the page in the playbook,” Hanson said. “We were on page one the entire game. We didn’t dig into that playbook. We didn’t have to.”
Hanson said his team’s game plan against Lovell allowed them to save some tricks for the coming weeks, most notably week three when conference foe Burns comes to town.
Cummins completed 10 of his 16 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Tongue River ran for 177 yards and three scores.
“We got a lot of young guys a lot of good playing time, so I’m very pleased with that,” Hanson said. “But there were a few little (mistakes) that are going to have to continue to be an emphasis this season.”
Next Friday, the Eagles stay home against Thermopolis. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on the NFHS Network.