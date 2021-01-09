SHERIDAN — When filling the wrestling room at either the Ranchester Community Center or Sheridan High School, veterans mix with underclassmen. The Tongue River and Sheridan freshmen and seniors alike are bound together by a wrestler’s commitment to diets and two-a-day practices when they work to become physically and mentally tough.
Tongue River High School wrestling head coach CJ Scholl best summarizes both the Eagles’ and Broncs’ commitment to their craft as a product of the athletes being “the same breed” and “bought into the family program.” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto sums up the Broncs’ dedication similarly, noting the heightened dedication apparent even after just one mid-December wrestling match.
“It doesn’t happen every year where we get a lineup like we have, so we’re excited,” Shatto said.
Scholl mimics his cross-county coach’s excitement, as his program turns three years old this year, growing from 10 wrestlers in its first year to 15 competitors last year and 18 athletes this year. The Eagles who started wrestling as sophomores with the high school program are now seniors and even the freshmen boast experience after working through Tongue River’s middle school wrestling program.
The head coach and his wrestlers hope the added experience will help the Eagles improve upon their eighth-place finish at the 2A East Regional Tournament and 17th place performance at the 2A State Tournament last year.
“It’s great to get guys who know what they’re doing and have a foundation,” Scholl said.
Additionally, Scholl and the Eagles welcome three wrestlers from Big Horn High School who set aside the two schools’ rivalry for the betterment of the Tongue River wrestling team. Regardless of the athletes’ affiliations during the school day, they take the mat before and after school as part of the same team.
“This team is very fun,” Tongue River senior Luke Singer (170) said. “It’s a blast to be on just because everybody here has such a different personality, and they line up pretty well — we’ve got a bunch of crazy kids, and we’ve got some calm and collected kids.”
The Eagles defeated Dubois 36-24 in its season-opening tournament with five Tongue River wrestlers winning by pin and look forward to its home tournament Jan. 21 and the conference duals it hosts Feb. 12.
Sheridan canceled its first home tournament and suspended wrestling activities for two weeks due to COVID-19-related positive tests in mid-December, though the Broncs swept their opening weekend competitions over Worland, Cody, Riverton, Lander Valley and Powell.
Seniors Hunter Goodwin (138 pounds), Reese Osborne (145), Hayden Crow (170), Quinton Mangus (220) and Justin Vela (285), junior Brock Steel (182) and sophomores Kolten Powers (113) and Colson Coon (160) hold undefeated records through Sheridan’s duals.
All of the Broncs wrestlers impressed Shatto, who noted the athletes wrestled “free” and hard without overthinking during competition. Sheridan finished third at the 4A East Regional Tournament last year and sixth at the 4A State Tournament, and Shatto hopes the first weekend of tournaments indicates similar or improved success is in the Broncs’ future.
“For them to go out and perform the way they did is awesome,” Shatto said. “It’s not really one specific individual, but us as a team, I was really surprised in their performance this early.”
The Broncs and Eagles head coaches ask their athletes to focus on themselves throughout the season and ahead of matches, working with the wrestlers to transition into instinctual competitors, reacting quickly and relying on feel.
And while the wrestlers concern themselves with weight maintenance and technique throughout the season en route to the school’s respective state competitions, Goodwin found another overarching goal:
“Finding a way to have fun through hard work.”