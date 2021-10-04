DAYTON — Fifteen minutes after his players exited the field Saturday, Steve Hanson remained on the sideline. The Tongue River head coach sat down on his team’s bench and shuffled through stat sheets.
He saw some good. He saw some bad. And he saw a lot of penalties — the factor he labeled his team’s “biggest concern” in its 34-15 home loss to Upton-Sundance Saturday.
“I feel like we hurt ourselves more than they hurt us,” Hanson said. “Obviously, they have very good athletes. They’re a very well-coached team ... They play very solid, fundamental football. They always have a little bit of size and a little bit of speed, and they play with great aggression. But I do not feel like they outplayed us. Did they make plays? Yes. And we knew they would because they are a well-coached, disciplined, athletic team. Did we hurt ourselves more than anything else? Yeah.”
Hanson estimated his team racked up more than 100 penalty yards.
But the game started well for the Eagles. They forced an Upton-Sundance punt to open the action and then marched down the field to take an early 7-0 lead. Senior fullback Cashe Van Tassel scored the touchdown on a 34-yard run.
“We looked strong, looked crisp,” Hanson said.
Then, the penalties arrived.
The Eagles began their next three offensive possessions with penalties. They punted to end each drive.
“That’s been our main flaw,” senior Jacob Knobloch said.
The Patriots capitalized, dialing up three touchdowns during Tongue River’s dry spell. They entered halftime up 21-7.
In the final minute of the first half, the Eagles almost shrunk Upton-Sundance’s lead back to one possession with a kickoff return for a touchdown, but the play was negated by a holding call.
Neither team scored in the third quarter.
The Patriots added two more touchdowns in the fourth. Tongue River had another kickoff return axed due to a penalty, but it did strike for a 53-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left to bring the final score to 34-15.
“We have things we can fix, obviously,” Hanson said. “But we have a lot of things we can build on … Nobody is super positive after a loss, but I’m proud. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of the way the boys responded in this game against a tough opponent.”
The Eagles now hold a 3-3 record and carry a three-game losing streak.
“We had a lot of good defensive plays and a lot of good offensive plays,” Knobloch said. “Our offensive line did really well on our blocking. We had some holding calls and some block-in-the-back calls, but those are just little mistakes we’ve got to fix for the next game.”
Tongue River’s bright spots included senior Ryan McCafferty (five rushes for 79 yards, six receptions) and junior Tavis Aksamit (11 tackles).
“Nothing has to get thrown on the scrapheap because there were a lot of positive things tonight,” Hanson said. “We just have to stay the course. We’ve got to have faith in each other.”
Friday, the Eagles travel to Wheatland for a 6 p.m. road game.