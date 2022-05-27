DAYTON — Tongue River High School track and field head coach Steve Hanson gave four examples of his philosophy of team above self: freshman Paxton Aksamit, senior Addi Rosics and sophomores Madison Burnett and Jazlyn Ryan.
Those four — a long-distance runner, sprinter, thrower and teammate who suffered injury and sat out half the season — made up a 4x400-meter relay team for the Lady Eagles.
Compiled from a Maddy Hill-sparked idea to incorporate a 4x400 team, the four girls volunteered for what many believe to be the most difficult — and usually the last — race in a high school track meet. Regardless, the team pulled together maybe one meet before the regional track and field competition. There, the girls qualified for the state meet and found themselves earning five of the six points needed to tip the Lady Eagles into their repeat state championship title.
“Here we are, so close, and our volunteer 4x4 team that consists of a distance runner, two sprinters and a thrower,” Hanson said. “There’s your example of team over self right there…they said, ‘I don’t care if we score one point or 10, we’re going to do this because we want to help.”
Both the girls and boys track and field teams took home state titles from the State Track and Field Meet Saturday, May 21, 2022. The meet — held at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper May 19-21 — had both teams in good standing for titles, although athletes certainly didn’t make that the focus of the weekend.
“We don’t think about pressure too much,” junior and individual state title holder Al Spotted said. “We were predicted to win the state championship this year, and we told ourselves that we’re predicted to do it, but we have to do what we do together. We have to trust our process in order to be successful. We have to do what we do to achieve that goal, so we really didn’t think about it too much.”
Hanson knew it would be a tough battle for first place after losing sophomore Addie Pendergast to a Sheridan High School transfer and senior Carleigh Reish coming off a shoulder injury. The girls knew the pressure to repeat a championship win but didn’t let that deter their performances. Knowing they needed a few points to pull ahead of close rival teams, the Lady Eagles didn’t “let off the throttle,” Hanson said, earning them the state title at the end of Saturday.
The boys continued in similar fashion, winning “because they wanted to do it,” Hanson said.
Spotted and senior Garrett Ostler agreed the mindset of each individual doing their part and what they’ve been doing all season combined with a tight-knit culture led them to the state championship win. With a deep chart of talented runners and field athletes, the boys knew a state title was attainable, but like the girls, didn’t let that divert their mindset into thinking they already won.
They still had to earn it.
“The state championship comes as a result of the points, and the points come as a result of the finish, and the finish comes as a result of our effort and your preparation,” Hanson said. “When you really boil down what’s under our control, what’s under our control is doing our best at the right time. We absolutely did that.”