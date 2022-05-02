SHERIDAN — Coming out of the 2022 Wyoming State Gymnastics Championship, the Tongue River Twisters gymnastics team returned victorious in several events. Along with a number of medals won during the competition, the girls learned the value of focusing on successes and improvements versus striving to be perfect.
“Our biggest thing that we teach the girls is that the bling is nice, trophies are nice, but that is not all that counts,” Twisters owner Carrie Raymond said. “Gymnastics is frustrating. You strive for perfection, so we do not place a lot of emphasis on that. We focus more on the successes and improvements.”
Going into the competition, many of the girls set personal goals for different events.
“I wanted to at least place first a couple of times,” seven-year gymnast Lucianna Raymond said about her personal goal.
“I wanted to stay positive throughout the whole meet and have a good afternoon,” seven-year gymnast Olivia Johnson shared as one of her goals, in addition to placing.
Many of the girls shared they wanted to place in their respective events and have a great time with the team.
The girls competed in Cheyenne from March 18-20.
A total of 42 competitors represented the Twisters, each divided into individual categories. Every single Twister gymnast qualified for the Xcel Championships in California this year, with the help of coaching staff, which includes Raymond as head coach, Morgan Shepardson as Xcel Gold coach, Amy Walters as Xcel Silver and Bronze coach, Faith Calderon as Xcel Bronze coach and Carrie Steinhorst as bars coach.
“I am really proud of them this year,” Shepardson said. “They really put in a lot of work and have a great attitude. This year was above and beyond what I was expecting.”
Only two girls plan to travel to Florida to compete. Raymond said the meet travels around the country, so may be somewhere closer and more affordable next year.
Georgia Garretson only started competing in gymnastics about one year ago, after experience competing in cheerleading and other activities. Spending nine or so hours in the gym training has paid off, earning Garretson high placements in at the state competition.
While winning is certainly fun, Garretson said she really enjoys learning new skills. When she sees a competitor complete a skill she hasn’t tried before, she heads back to the Tongue River Twisters facility to get to work.
The competition season for gymnasts stretches from November through May, with nationals in June, providing several months for girls to build their skills.
Next year, Twisters gymnasts hopes to host the championships in Sheridan at Sheridan High School. In addition to the home-floor advantage, the majority of the girls are leveling up on the team and showing promise for the future.