SHERIDAN — For the second year in a row, Xcel Platinum gymnast Molly Schmidt earned a Region 3 Regional Championship. Along with Schmidt, a variety of other Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum, Xcel Diamond and Level 7 competitors came back to the Tongue River Twisters home base with an assortment of medals.
Gymnasts are ranked by skill level, starting at Xcel Bronze and ending at Level 7. Girls compete against others in their level at the state and regional meets. Wyoming is grouped with Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado and Oklahoma as Region 3.
Due to the large number of girls competing in regional competitions, several venues were used.
Xcel Platinum regionals were held in Aurora, Colorado, May 5-7. Xcel Gold regionals were held in Houston, Texas, April 28-30. Level 7 regionals were held in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 28-30.
Schmidt came back first in beam and floor. Xcel Gold gymnast Aftyn Shepardson finished as the All-Around Champion, a title earned by combining scores from beam, floor and vault and coming out with the highest total.
“The experience in general was amazing,” Level 7 gymnast Celia Gupton said. “It was fun to see different gymnasts from different places. There were like 30 girls from Texas alone.”
To qualify for regionals, gymnasts had to score a 34 all-around score at the state meet. Competitors only had one shot to make it, Tongue River Twisters owner Carrie Raymond said.
The gymnastics season ends at the state meet in March for some, but for others advancing to the regional competitions throughout the U.S. practice continues year-round.
“Right now, these girls are working really hard,” Raymond said. “We do not take a break. They train year-round, three days a week. As they move up levels, they train more.”
Gymnasts start conditioning early in the summer for the upcoming season, which starts in November. During the summer, girls learn new skills and routines. The winter months are more dedicated to maintaining their skill level.
During the summer, the girls practice from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the school year, the gymnasts practice after school for a short period of time, Raymond said because she prioritizes schoolwork over gymnastics.
Next year, Raymond hopes to bring more girls to the regional level, continuing to come home victorious.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.