SHERIDAN — For the second year in a row, Xcel Platinum gymnast Molly Schmidt earned a Region 3 Regional Championship. Along with Schmidt, a variety of other Xcel Gold, Xcel Platinum, Xcel Diamond and Level 7 competitors came back to the Tongue River Twisters home base with an assortment of medals.

Gymnasts are ranked by skill level, starting at Xcel Bronze and ending at Level 7. Girls compete against others in their level at the state and regional meets. Wyoming is grouped with Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado and Oklahoma as Region 3. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

