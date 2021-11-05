CASPER — To beat the top-ranked 2A program in the state, the opposing team has to be nearly flawless. That’s the trap the Tongue River Lady Eagles tumbled into against Riverside Thursday.
Head coach Janelle Manore thought her Lady Eagles played awesome at times in their first-round match in the state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper but made too many mistakes to come out on top.
“It was just a lot of our own errors,” Manore said.
Tongue River dropped to the Lady Rebels, the West’s No. 1 seed, 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-17).
In the first set, the Lady Eagles grabbed an early 4-1 lead, but Riverside caught fire and scored eight straight points to run away with the rest of the period.
Tongue River never led in the second. The Lady Rebels took the first three points. Aside from a 7-7 tie, the winners never strayed from the driver’s seat.
Riverside controlled the early action in the third, too, but the Lady Eagles staged a mid-set comeback. They held the lead at multiple points — lastly at 16-15 — but faltered near the end, as the Lady Rebels tallied nine of the match’s last 10 points to seal their victory.
“Riverside is a really good team,” Manore said. “There’s a reason they’ve been No. 1 in the state all year. They don’t make a lot of errors. We came out and did some really good things. There were just times where we let them go on runs, and we weren’t able to sideout. We would play them point-for-point for a while, and then, we’d let them go on a run. It’s really hard to recover when you let a team like that go on a run of three or four or five or six on you.”
Riverside has lost only two matches this season. It has taken down Tongue River all four times the two squads have played.
The fourth-seeded Lady Eagles will match up with No. 3 Big Piney at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Just like regionals, teams aren’t eliminated from the state tournament until they have two losses.
Tongue River still has a chance at third place if it wins out. Manore said that’s her team’s new goal.
“On the bench after the game, we were talking about how this game doesn’t define who we are and how we’re going to end this season,” senior defensive specialist Katy Kalasinsky said. “We’re definitely disappointed. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but we’re still excited and ready to get at it tomorrow.”