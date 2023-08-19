DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team is going into the upcoming season with high expectations for themselves.
“They've been working really hard during practice this first week so far, and I know a lot of them want to accomplish quite a bit this season,” head coach Kristen Masters said. “I know … they want to see what they can get done with this new group.”
This will be Masters’ first year as a head coach at the high school level. She previously was the head coach of the Tongue River Middle School volleyball team for about seven years and said she’s thrilled to be back in the gym again with many of her former middle school players.
“It’s been really fun for me to be back … with all these girls I coached in middle school and to see where they’re at,” she said. “I want to get a better feel for what they want to accomplish individually … and also as a team.”
Masters said this year’s team, which is made up of mostly younger athletes and a handful of returning upperclassmen, is competitive and hardworking. She said they have their sights set on another trip to the 2A State Volleyball Championships, and their goal is to build on the momentum of their third-place finish at last year’s state tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of goals in mind, and they've had great energy these first few days of practice. They’re working hard for each other,” Masters said. “If we go into every game knowing that we're going to be scrappy, we're going to fight for every ball and we're going to challenge everything … we’re going to make teams play hard when they play us. Nothing will be easy.”
Masters said the team is emphasizing a defensive mindset, and they’re particularly focused on improving loud and frequent communication with each other during games. She said it’s essential for players to understand the importance of pursuing every ball before letting it drop to the floor.
“We want to hold ourselves accountable … being able to build around that core defensive mindset is going to allow us to branch out into some other areas of skills,” Masters said.
Volunteer assistant coach Clint Krumm said the team is working hard to build up their fundamental skills like serving and setting — but ultimately, they want to be known for their fight on the court.
“Every coach always says, ‘We need to get better at serving,’ and you'll hear that for the rest of your life. So that's always something that's a perennial goal for every team,” Krumm said. “We’re really talking about covering every play with every person. But I think that our goal this year is to be scrappy, and to be the kind of team that no one wants to play.”
