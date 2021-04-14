DAYTON — Tongue River High School hosted its TR Eagle Invite Saturday, and both the Eagles and Lady Eagles teams won their meets. The Eagles placed first with a team score of 197, and the Big Horn High School Rams finished second with 187 points. The Lady Eagles scored 198 points, Wright High School placed second with 87 points and the Lady Rams finished third with 80 points.
Below are the results from the top-eight finishers in each event.
Girls
100-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 12.64 seconds
Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 12.69
Fourth place (tie): Tongue River’s Maddie Hill — 13.33
Fourth place (tie): Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 13.33
Seventh place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann — 13.50
200-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 26.85 seconds
Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 28.48
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Bayle Thomas — 32.23
400-meter dash
First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 59.47 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin — 1 minute, 4.88 seconds
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 1:05.45
800-meter run
Third place: Tongue River’s Lizzie Heser — 3 minutes, 11.64 seconds
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Marajah Pease — 3:23.53
1,600-meter run
Second place: Tongue River’s Lizzie Heser — 6 minutes, 45.38 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Elizabeth Foley — 7:04.61
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Marajah Pease — 7:31.94
100-meter hurdles
First place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 17.96 seconds
Second place: Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan — 18.29
Third place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 18.31
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Avery Rader — 20.15
300-meter hurdles
Second place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 52.32 seconds
Long jump
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 16 feet, 8 inches
Third place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 14-01.00
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Ashley Billings — 13-11.00
Triple jump
First place: Tongue River’s Maddie Hill — 32 feet, 10 inches
Second place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 32-02.00
Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 30-05.00
Fifth place: Big Horn’s Avery Rader — 29-01.00
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Bayle Thomas — 26-10.00
High jump
First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 4 feet, 10 inches
Shot put
First place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34 feet, 4 inches
Second place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 31-03.00
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Faith Whitehead — 27-09.00
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 27-07.00
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 27-03.00
Discus
First place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 97 feet, 11 inches
Second place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 89-10
Third place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 85-01
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Samara Kennedy — 83-05
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 83-04
4x100-meter relay
First place: Big Horn A — 54.81 seconds
4x400-meter relay
First place: Tongue River A — 4 minutes, 20.38 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley
Fifth place: Big Horn A — 5 minutes, 34.43 seconds
Boys
100-meter dash
First place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 11.48 seconds
Second place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 11.72
Fifth place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 11.91
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 11.98
Seventh place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards — 12.11
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Greg Bolds — 12.16
200-meter dash
Second place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 23.78 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 24.87
Sixth place: Big Horn’s AJ Moline — 25.53
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Aiden Watt — 25.71
400-meter dash
First place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 51.73 seconds
Third place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards — 54.01
Sixth place: Big Horn’s AJ Moline — 1 minute, 0.28 seconds
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Alex Barker — 1:00.30
Eighth place: Big Horn’s Connor Morris — 1:00.70
800-meter run
First place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 2 minutes, 11.52 seconds
Second place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 2:12.49
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Caleb Iron — 2:37.60
1,600-meter run
First place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 4 minutes, 53.16 seconds
Second place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 5:11.85
Third place: Tongue River’s senior Jason Barron — 5:12.11
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot — 5:18.41
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Wes Beadle — 5:34.19
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Michael Barron — 5:36.99
3,200-meter run
First place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 10 minutes, 20.13 seconds
Third place: Tongue River’s Jason Barron — 11:26.20
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Jacob Brogdon — 11:45.17
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Wes Beadle — 12:14.91
Seventh place: Tongue River’s Michael Barron — 12:31.31
110-meter hurdles
First place: Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson — 18.01 seconds
Second place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 18.21
Third place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 18.95
Fourth place: Tongue River’s Aiden Watt — 19.04
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka — 19.36
Sixth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 20.37
Seventh place: Tongue River’s David Betts — 20.62
300-meter hurdles
First place: Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka — 47.12 seconds
Third place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 49.92
Long jump
Second place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 18 feet, 5 inches
Third place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 18-04.00
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Sean Walker — 18-04.00
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Conner Cummins — 17-10.00
Sixth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 17-06.00
Eighth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 17-04.00
Triple jump
First place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 39 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 38-04.00
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 36-10.00
Fifth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 36-04.00
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Greg Bolds — 35-09.00
High jump
Third place: Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson — 5 feet, 4 inches
Fifth place (tie): Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 5-02.00
Fifth place (tie): Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 5-02.00
Fifth place (tie): Big Horn’s James Richards — 5-02.00
Shot put
First place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 43 feet, 3 inches
Third place: Tongue River’s Nate Guimond — 36-08.00
Fourth place: Big Horn’s Cooper Garber — 35-04.00
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Colter Hanft — 33-10.00
Discus
First place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 140 feet, 5 inches
Second place: Big Horn’s Cooper Garber — 111-05
Eighth place: Tongue River’s Colter Hanft — 85-00
4x100-meter relay
First place: Big Horn A — 45 seconds
Third place: Tongue River A — 47.11
Fourth place: Big Horn B — 47.13
Fifth place: Big Horn C — 50.40
4x400-meter relay
First place: Tongue River A — 3 minutes, 58.27 seconds
4x800-meter relay
First place: Big Horn A — 9 minutes, 29.80 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
First place: Tongue River A — 3 minutes, 51.20 seconds
Second place: Big Horn B — 4:01.77
Fourth place: Big Horn A — 4:03.95