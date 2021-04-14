04-02-2021 Sheridan County Track Meet @ Buffalo_ES 007.jpg
Tongue River's Jane Pendergast runs the 100-meter hurdles at the Jerry Campbell Invitational in Buffalo Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Tongue River High School hosted its TR Eagle Invite Saturday, and both the Eagles and Lady Eagles teams won their meets. The Eagles placed first with a team score of 197, and the Big Horn High School Rams finished second with 187 points. The Lady Eagles scored 198 points, Wright High School placed second with 87 points and the Lady Rams finished third with 80 points. 

Below are the results from the top-eight finishers in each event. 

 

Girls 

100-meter dash 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 12.64 seconds

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 12.69

  • Fourth place (tie): Tongue River’s Maddie Hill — 13.33

  • Fourth place (tie): Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 13.33

  • Seventh place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann — 13.50 

200-meter dash 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 26.85 seconds 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 28.48 

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Bayle Thomas — 32.23

400-meter dash 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 59.47 seconds

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin — 1 minute, 4.88 seconds

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 1:05.45

800-meter run 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Lizzie Heser — 3 minutes, 11.64 seconds

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Marajah Pease — 3:23.53

1,600-meter run 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Lizzie Heser — 6 minutes, 45.38 seconds 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Elizabeth Foley — 7:04.61

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Marajah Pease — 7:31.94

100-meter hurdles 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 17.96 seconds

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan — 18.29

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 18.31

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Avery Rader — 20.15

300-meter hurdles 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast — 52.32 seconds

Long jump 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 16 feet, 8 inches 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 14-01.00

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Ashley Billings — 13-11.00

Triple jump 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Maddie Hill — 32 feet, 10 inches 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 32-02.00

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky — 30-05.00

  • Fifth place: Big Horn’s Avery Rader — 29-01.00

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Bayle Thomas — 26-10.00

High jump 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 4 feet, 10 inches 

Shot put 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34 feet, 4 inches

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 31-03.00 

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Faith Whitehead — 27-09.00

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 27-07.00 

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 27-03.00

Discus 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 97 feet, 11 inches 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman — 89-10 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Emma Scammon — 85-01

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Samara Kennedy — 83-05 

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Bailey Dodge — 83-04 

4x100-meter relay 

  • First place: Big Horn A — 54.81 seconds 

4x400-meter relay 

  • First place: Tongue River A — 4 minutes, 20.38 seconds 

1,600-meter sprint medley 

  • Fifth place: Big Horn A — 5 minutes, 34.43 seconds 

 

Boys 

100-meter dash 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Carson Bates — 11.48 seconds

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 11.72

  • Fifth place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 11.91 

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 11.98 

  • Seventh place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards — 12.11

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Greg Bolds — 12.16

200-meter dash 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 23.78 seconds

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 24.87

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s AJ Moline — 25.53 

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Aiden Watt — 25.71

400-meter dash 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Will Huckeba — 51.73 seconds 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards — 54.01

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s AJ Moline — 1 minute, 0.28 seconds

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Alex Barker — 1:00.30

  • Eighth place: Big Horn’s Connor Morris — 1:00.70

800-meter run 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 2 minutes, 11.52 seconds 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 2:12.49 

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Caleb Iron — 2:37.60 

1,600-meter run 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 4 minutes, 53.16 seconds 

  • Second place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote — 5:11.85

  • Third place: Tongue River’s senior Jason Barron — 5:12.11

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot — 5:18.41

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Wes Beadle — 5:34.19

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Michael Barron — 5:36.99

3,200-meter run 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 10 minutes, 20.13 seconds

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Jason Barron — 11:26.20 

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Jacob Brogdon — 11:45.17 

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Wes Beadle — 12:14.91

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s Michael Barron — 12:31.31

110-meter hurdles 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson — 18.01 seconds 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 18.21 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 18.95 

  • Fourth place: Tongue River’s Aiden Watt — 19.04

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka — 19.36 

  • Sixth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 20.37 

  • Seventh place: Tongue River’s David Betts — 20.62

300-meter hurdles

  • First place: Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka — 47.12 seconds 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 49.92 

Long jump 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Bryce Morris — 18 feet, 5 inches 

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 18-04.00

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Sean Walker — 18-04.00

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Conner Cummins — 17-10.00

  • Sixth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 17-06.00

  • Eighth place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 17-04.00

Triple jump 

  • First place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 39 feet, 2 inches

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 38-04.00

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Riley Green — 36-10.00

  • Fifth place: Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 36-04.00

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Greg Bolds — 35-09.00

High jump 

  • Third place: Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson — 5 feet, 4 inches

  • Fifth place (tie): Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride — 5-02.00

  • Fifth place (tie): Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride — 5-02.00

  • Fifth place (tie): Big Horn’s James Richards — 5-02.00

Shot put 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 43 feet, 3 inches

  • Third place: Tongue River’s Nate Guimond — 36-08.00

  • Fourth place: Big Horn’s Cooper Garber — 35-04.00

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Colter Hanft — 33-10.00

Discus 

  • First place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 140 feet, 5 inches 

  • Second place: Big Horn’s Cooper Garber — 111-05

  • Eighth place: Tongue River’s Colter Hanft — 85-00

4x100-meter relay 

  • First place: Big Horn A — 45 seconds

  • Third place: Tongue River A — 47.11 

  • Fourth place: Big Horn B — 47.13 

  • Fifth place: Big Horn C — 50.40 

4x400-meter relay 

  • First place: Tongue River A — 3 minutes, 58.27 seconds 

4x800-meter relay 

  • First place: Big Horn A — 9 minutes, 29.80 seconds 

1,600-meter sprint medley relay 

  • First place: Tongue River A — 3 minutes, 51.20 seconds

  • Second place: Big Horn B — 4:01.77

  • Fourth place: Big Horn A — 4:03.95

