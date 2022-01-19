DAYTON — With a smile, CJ Scholl called Adam Stainbrook and Wyatt Barnes “old dogs.”
In Tongue River wrestling parlance, they are.
Stainbrook and Barnes joined the Eagles’ high school team three years ago during its first year of existence. They were freshmen. So was the program. They all have come a long way since then.
Along with Finn Kerns and Jonny Wheeler, Stainbrook and Barnes celebrated their senior night with a dual against Buffalo Tuesday at Tongue River High School. The Eagles lost 39-18 in what is also their only home event of the season.
“That’s what’s been fun — watching them grow and watching them build a foundation for this program,” said Scholl, Tongue River’s fourth-year head coach. “... When they were freshmen, they were pups. Now, look where they’re at.”
Stainbrook and Barnes make up part of Tongue River’s original wrestling freshman class. They have attended more practices and competed at more meets than any others in the history of the program. They lead a long line of future four-year wrestlers at Tongue River and leave behind a foundation and a lot of memories.
Stainbrook remembers struggling to win a match as a freshman. He had never wrestled before, but Scholl talked him into giving it a try. Now, he wins consistently.
“It is weird,” Stainbrook said of competing at home for the last time. “I’m getting chills just thinking about it.”
Barnes participated in the sport in middle school and junior high before entering high school. His parents originally tossed him into it because he tussled with his three older brothers at home. He later won matches in the state tournament.
“I’m going to miss it,” Barnes said.
Kerns and Wheeler are new to the team. Kerns plans on going into the Marine Corps after graduating this spring. He wants to use wrestling to gain strength and develop some hand-to-hand combat skills. Wheeler moved to the area from Sonoma County, California, last year. He had competed on the mat for two seasons before transferring and knew he wanted to continue at Tongue River.
All four seniors serve as team captains. They often help coach kids with the Eagles’ elementary school program, too.
“They’ve established themselves as great young men from where they began when they were just boys walking into this building,” Scholl said. “Now, they’re great young men to have around and great leaders … From young pups to these old dogs.”
Kerns didn’t wrestle Tuesday, and Barnes and Wheeler both lost tough matches that went at least two periods. It was the first time Wheeler had wrestled since before winter break due to injury.
But Stainbrook won the second quickest match on the card, pinning Buffalo’s Ruben Cleveland in 1 minute, 10 seconds.
“I got him down, and I started cradling him,” Stainbrook said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this’ll be easy.’”
From there, he leveraged his positioning and technique into a pinfall victory. Would he have been able to do that three years ago as a youthful freshman?
“Probably not,” he said.
Full results from Tongue River’s 39-18 loss to Buffalo:
106 pounds — Buffalo’s Brenton Ross won via forfeit
120 — Buffalo’s Joe Connors over Carter Maslowski by decision
126 — Aidan Collingwood over Buffalo’s Teila Peters by pin (1:58)
132 — Buffalo’s Colson Myers over Kaden Hill by decision
138 — Buffalo’s Delton Briscoe over Ryan Taylor by pin (0:58)
145 — Buffalo’s Zander Tass over Wheeler by pin (3:58)
152 — Buffalo’s Adrian Archer over Barnes by decision
160 — Buffalo’s Hazen Camino over AJ Moline by pin (5:44)
182 — Stainbrook over Buffalo’s Ruben Cleveland by pin (1:10)
195 — Buffalo’s Miles Packard over Nate Ridgeway by pin (1:22)
220 — Nate Heser won via forfeit