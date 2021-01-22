DAYTON — To the right of the Tongue River Eagles logo on the wrestling mats spread across the Tongue River High School floor, senior Jacob Knobloch made history in just more than 30 seconds Thursday night, becoming the first Eagles wrestler to win on “home mat.”
“I didn’t even think about it until I was done wrestling,” Knobloch said. “And then it was like, ‘Hey, I just won our first home wrestling match.’ I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ There were so many emotions.”
Knobloch’s pin over Glenrock/Sundance’s Max Coulter in the 285-pound match took exactly 32 seconds, and Tongue River took less than an hour to secure its 60-18 victory, but the win marked by Eagles’ fans applause and cheers had been three years in the making.
The young Tongue River program took a step forward by hosting its first-ever wrestling dual against the Herders and Bulldogs. Eagles head coach CJ Scholl hopes the community exposure to the hard work the wrestlers put into their season and onto the mats will further grow the high school program.
“Not everybody knows what wrestling is,” Scholl said. “They don’t know how tough it is. … Unless you physically see it and see the work that it takes, the fight that it is, you don’t know. Having something like this [dual] is one more place where people can see what we’re doing here.”
Ten wins and six pins defined the evening for the Eagles, and Knobloch acknowledged having home mat advantage changed the Tongue River wrestlers’ match-day routines but cut out a lengthy bus ride to an opponent’s school. The added excitement of wrestling at home showed in the Eagles’ toughness on the mat, Scholl pointed out.
Scholl had worried the after-school dual would rush the wrestlers to prepare for the 4:30 p.m. weigh in and 5:30 p.m. start time, and the head coach feared the added excitement that would come with wrestling at home would “hype up” the Eagles negatively. Junior Adam Stainbrook’s match against Dusty Cox proved otherwise.
The two 170-pound competitors had met several weeks ago, with Stainbrook losing due to being self-admittedly out of shape. The first two-minute period of Thursday’s match passed with Stainbrook taking down Cox, Cox escaping then Stainbrook earning another takedown just before time expired.
In the second period, Stainbrook had another takedown and a near fall. Scholl coached his wrestler from the top left corner of the mat, teammates along the left side of the mat offered their recommendations and shouted encouragement and the limited-capacity crowd cheered on the junior who sought revenge.
The energy culminated with 28.6 seconds left in the second period, as Stainbrook pinned Cox. The Eagles leaped from their chairs, applauding their teammate’s effort, and the Tongue River gym reacted similarly.
“It feels awesome,” Stainbrook said. “It feels so fantastic. I’m elated.”
After wrestling with the high school program since its inception three years ago, Stainbrook couldn’t hide his smile when helping his teammates roll the wrestling mats after the meet had ended. Middle school and youth wrestlers darted between the high school Eagles cleaning the gym and putting equipment away. Tongue River Middle School wrestling coach Russell Wilde said several younger wrestlers told him they were already looking forward to wrestling for the high school Eagles.
Moments before the cleanup, Wilde had ended the Eagles’ post-game huddle by expressing his sense of pride for the high school competitors, congratulating them for their victory and reminding them the season chugs along. Tongue River High School hopes to turn its home dominance into a strong performance at the conference and state competitions in several weeks.
“It’s great to make waves in the local community,” Wilde said, “But now we want to make waves at the state level.”
Whenever a wrestling season isn’t affected by COVID-19 spectator limitations, Scholl expects the Tongue River High School gym to fill with prospective wrestlers, parents, students and community members. The Eagles look forward to that day but basked in their victory when visiting with their family members and friends who could attend Thursday.
“Helping [the program] grow just feels awesome,” Stainbrook said.
Other results:
106 — Logan Smith by forfeit
113 — Connor Morris over Jake Cozaihr by pin (2:24)
120 — Aidan Collingwood over JD Holoman by pin (3:36)
126 — Talong Granaas (Glenrock) over Payton Bastrom by pin (3:17)
132 — Hunter O’Neal over Preston Kelsey by pin (3:24)
138 — Paxton Piasecki (Glenrock) over Aausten Sticka by pin (3:58)
145 — AJ Moline by forfeit
152 — Wyatt Barnes over Richard Black by pin (2:38)
160 — Zach Cook by forfeit
182 — Luke Singer over Leo Lyons by decision (9-0)
220 — Gavin Mollenbrink (Sundance) over Riley Bass by pin (3:01)