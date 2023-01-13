SHERIDAN — The biggest rivalry in the county looms this Saturday.
The Tongue River basketball teams host Big Horn Saturday. The girls game tips off at 3:30 p.m., and the boys game follows at 6:30 p.m.
The Tongue River boys team was ranked No. 1 in the latest WyoPreps 2A poll after its big win over defending champion Pine Bluffs, who’s now ranked second. Big Horn is ranked behind Pine Bluffs at third.
The Eagles dominated Shoshoni Thursday night, winning 86-42. It’s only the second loss suffered by the Wranglers this season.
“Our effort and unselfishness were outstanding,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We had so many guys come in and make plays on both ends of the floor.”
Big Horn travels to play Shoshoni Friday night, the eve of the rivalry game. Rams head coach Cody Ball doesn’t want his team to overlook the Wranglers.
“I worry a little bit about overlooking them. But I think we have so many seniors this year that won’t let that happen,” Ball said. “We've talked to them about taking it one game at a time to avoid looking past our next opponent. So I'm hoping we're not looking past Shoshoni because they’ll be a tough task.”
Both coaches expressed the importance of physicality for the rivalry game. Big Horn has relied on Toby Schons to use his length in the key. The Eagles similarly use Colter Hanft, and their battle in the paint will be something to watch as the game progresses.
“(Schons) is six foot, eight inches. You have to game plan for a guy like that,” Hanson said. We’ll have to dedicate so much attention to him and that creates opportunities for some of the other players they have.”
Ball expressed the team that’s more physical will most likely be the winner Saturday night.
“Tongue River relies on their interior game with their physicality. Now we're coming in and our game is interior game and physicality as well. So, it's going to be a tough matchup, because the big guys will be beating each other up pretty much and whoever is still standing after 12 rounds will win,” Ball said.
The Rams were runner-up last season at the 2A State Basketball Championships, while Tongue River won the third place consolation game. The Eagles had the upper hand when facing Big Horn. Tongue River was 3-0 against the Rams last season, which included a playoff game. The Eagles’ average margin of victory over Big Horn was 16.6 points.
Both coaches expressed last year’s results won’t weigh in too much in Saturday’s game, but what can be expected is a great atmosphere in Dayton.
“It’ll be loud,” Ball said. “It will be pretty hostile. They’ll have a Ram hanging from the Eagle claw on the wall. They really, really, really like beating Big Horn. The whole Tongue River Valley is in there, and a lot of Big Horn people come up there. It’s good, fun high school basketball.”
Lady Eagles host Big Horn
The Tongue River girls basketball team is also wanting to capitalize on home court advantage Saturday. The Lady Eagles are fresh off a 55-35 win over Shoshoni Thursday night, which moves them to 6-3 for the season.
The Lady Rams will seek a momentum shift against Shoshoni Friday night, as BH has lost five consecutive games. Big Horn is 3-7 on the season and hopes to edge the Lady Wranglers and rival Tongue River this weekend.