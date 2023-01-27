DAYTON — The Eagles showed why they’re the top-ranked 2A team in the state when they faced Kaycee. 

The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated the Buckaroos 77-26 Thursday night. The Eagles are ranked No. 1 in the latest WyoPreps 2A poll and dismantled their 1A opponent despite starters Colter Hanft and Brant Bockman sitting out. The pair is expected to return from their strains for Thursday’s game against Big Horn. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

