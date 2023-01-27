DAYTON — The Eagles showed why they’re the top-ranked 2A team in the state when they faced Kaycee.
The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated the Buckaroos 77-26 Thursday night. The Eagles are ranked No. 1 in the latest WyoPreps 2A poll and dismantled their 1A opponent despite starters Colter Hanft and Brant Bockman sitting out. The pair is expected to return from their strains for Thursday’s game against Big Horn.
“We miss their size and their presence inside but we’ve got plenty of other guys that can play ball,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We're showing it right now that we can still be tough defensively and get rebounds. We can also still put points up on the board even though we’re not going inside as much.”
The Eagles wasted no time taking charge offensively as they led 25-8 at the first buzzer. Tongue River (12-1) then led the 1A opponent 43-14 at half.
Tongue River’s domination didn’t stop in the second half as the Eagles outscored Kaycee 16-4 in the third quarter to take a 64-20 lead.
The Eagles lead allowed Hanson to put in bench players in the game to gain varsity playing time in the fourth quarter. Alex Barker scored five points in the final quarter while Cole Kukuchka added four points.
“It’s just good to see those guys get the opportunity to come in and play,” Hanson said of the bench. “It's awesome that they're able to put some points on the board and see some progression. Earlier in the season there were some turnovers and maybe some apprehension about being in a varsity game, but now I'm starting to see them more comfortable and they're moving around better. We can count on them this year when we're in a pinch and also looking forward to the future.”
Al Spotted was high point with 17 points while Logan Rosics, Nate Guimond and Kole Spotted added nine points each.
Spotted appeared to be full of energy as he was even sprinting after the whistle at times, and Hanson took notice.
“You can feel it in the gym when he comes in,” Hanson said of Al Spotted. “He’s in great shape. He's a really fast cross-country and long-distance kid that also plays basketball. I would also say that he's a basketball kid that also runs track and cross-country. He's a good kid and player. He doesn't really get tired.”
Spotted credits his time in cross-country as the reason he doesn’t get fatigued.
“My legs will get tired if we’re doing sprints, but my lungs are just fine from running cross-country and it helps me out,” Spotted said.
Spotted said he and his teammates have felt pressure to step up once Hanft and Bockman were out due to injury more than a week ago.
“We kind of had that pressure soon as they were out,” Spotted said. “We have stuck to our game plan and it’s worked out but we’re looking forward to them being back.”
TR hosts Greybull (7-6) Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off. Kaycee hosts Arvada-Clearmont (0-6) Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Eagles fight off Kaycee
The Tongue River girls basketball team defeated (10-3) the Lady Buckaroos 42-34 Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles started off hot as they led 10-2 late in the first quarter. Kaycee creeped back into the game and even led late in the second quarter, but TR held on to an 18-17 lead at half.
Kaycee (2-8) took the lead once again halfway into the third quarter, up 23-20. The Lady Eagles answered with an 8-2 streak to close the third quarter. Tongue River outscored the Lady Buckaroos 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
Paxten Aksamit led the team with 12 points with her four 3-pointers. Kinlee Scammon added nine points.
The Lady Eagles host Greybull (3-10) 3 p.m. Saturday. Kaycee hosts Arvada-Clearmont (1-5) 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.