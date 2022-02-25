SHERIDAN — Texas Tanner concocted really great plans.
Living in California at the time, he joined his high school’s track team as a sprinter and long jumper during his freshman year. He loved it. Then, his coach intervened and gave him two options: shift to being a thrower or get kicked off the squad.
“My coach told me, ‘You’re going to be a really good thrower one day,’” Tanner said.
He had no interest in doing it because his older brother, Chili, was a thrower, and little brother wanted to be different. Now, Tanner competes as one of the top shot put throwers in the state, joining a few other Sheridan County athletes to litter the top of the indoor track leaderboard every week.
The throwers learned the sport is more complicated than just lining up and heaving a shot as far as possible, and they’ve formed a bond with each other in the process.
“Don’t underestimate the throwers,” Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch said. “A lot of people think the throwers don’t have to do a lot. We have to do a lot of lifting, and there’s technique. If you have good throws, we can make up the bulk of points for teams.”
Knobloch is Tongue River’s top thrower. Same for Josh Thompson at Big Horn. Tanner leads the Sheridan bunch, which includes other key scorers Matthew Ingalls and Blaine Holwell.
Thompson started throwing the same way as Tanner. He planned to run the 100-meter dash as a middle-schooler to stay in shape for football, his favorite sport, but his coaches noticed his size and made him a thrower.
Once a week, though, Thompson actually feels small. Each indoor track meet this season, mostly the same group of throwers makes the finals. When Thompson looks around, he guesses he’s the shortest and one of the smallest even though he stands 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and is set to play defensive line at Rocky Mountain College next fall. This makes his form crucial.
“I think my form and ability to throw it correctly is what makes me good,” Thompson said. “I’m not as athletic as some of these other guys.”
He uses the glide technique, which is viewed as the simpler of the two main ways to throw. Thompson positions himself with his left leg facing the target, loads his weight onto his right foot and turns his back away. Then, he pushes off that back foot, shifting his weight forward and springing his throw toward the target.
Knobloch and Tanner use the spin or rotation technique. They do a full 360-degree spin to build up momentum before releasing the shot.
It took Knobloch into his sophomore year to feel like he knew what he was doing. Tanner didn’t feel completely comfortable with it until last year as a junior. Thompson still doesn’t think he’s reached that point.
“If you completely get it, I don’t know why you would even keep doing it,” Thompson said. “... Grasping the entire form is hard.”
They practice and lift weights multiple times a week.
And because they spend nearly every meet with each other and know how difficult it is, they cheer each other on.
“As soon as someone hits a big throw, everyone gets hyped,” Tanner said. “That pushes everybody to go hit big throws.”
Knobloch said he and Thompson like to kid each other a bit. Sometimes, Knobloch tells Thompson he’s expecting to throw a certain length that day, and he’ll low-ball the number. Maybe he’ll say he’s aiming for a 46-foot throw. Then, he’ll drop a 49. Knobloch said Thompson just stares at him as a result.
“If he gets in my head, I might not have a good day,” Knobloch said with a chuckle. “But if I get in his head, he might not have a good day. It’s kind of a friendly competition between us.”
It is friendly.
Earlier this month, Thompson finished his finals round and trailed Knobloch by a short distance. He figured he might as well support his cross-county rival. As Knobloch walked over to throw, Thompson slapped his back a few times and yelled “let’s go!” Knobloch launched his longest throw ever.
“It’s fun to compete against each other, but really, it’s about competing against yourself,” Thompson said. “You’re looking for those PRs during indoor season, because if you’re making improvements during indoor, you’re improving yourself for outdoor.”
They have only two meets left during the indoor season — this weekend and the state championship next week. They’re all aiming for personal records before it ends and they pivot to outdoor track season, where all three will compete again.
All three are seniors. Knobloch, who signed with Chadron State College, and Thompson will close their track careers this spring before playing football in college.
Tanner, however, will stick with this for a while.
Three years ago, he didn’t want to throw. Now, he is committed to the Air Force Academy where he’ll do it for the next few years. Just like his first track coach predicted, he’s a really good thrower.
“That led me to where I am now,” Tanner said, “so I’m grateful he made me.”