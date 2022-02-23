DAYTON — Tyler Hanson stood on the edge of his Tongue River Eagles’ huddle and scanned the faces in the circle. Then, with a point of his right index finger and only a mild amount of confidence, he began calling names.
“OK, let me see if I can do this. Stephen!”
Typically, there’s no Stephen on the team.
“Ja!”
No Ja, either.
Except for Tuesday.
The seniors approached Hanson during a study hall a couple weeks ago and asked if they could have a special jersey night at practice. Hanson saved the idea for regional tournament week this week.
So instead of their normal practice pinnies, some players donned old Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade jerseys. Others wore the uniforms of current stars like Stephen Curry and Ja Morant. Hanson insisted on referring to the Eagles by their “pro names” all afternoon, so when he couldn’t see the surname on the back of the jersey, he guessed based on the team logo and number listed on the front. He pointed to make sure each player knew who he was talking about.
He wanted the jersey night to allow his team to have fun and stay present — the mental focuses of the week.
“I would say this practice is one of the most present practices we’ve had,” said Hanson, Tongue River’s fourth-year head coach. “We’re not really worried about anything else than what we’re trying to work on in the gym today, and I definitely think the jerseys helped out with that.”
It could be easy for the Eagles to get distracted or ahead of themselves right now. For the first time in more than a decade, they enter the 2A East Regional Tournament as regular-season conference champions and the No. 1 seed. They hold a 19-3 record (8-0 in conference) and take on Moorcroft — a team they’ve beaten twice this year — in the first round Thursday.
The end goal: advance all the way to the championship game of the state tournament. They just have to earn it first.
Regular-season success leads to good seeding in the regional tournament. Regional tournament success begets good state tournament seeding. It’s a process, and Tongue River hasn’t won a regional title since 2006.
“Our focus we talk about almost every day is ‘focus on the next game,’” said Caleb Kilbride, a sophomore who wore a throwback Wyoming All Stars jersey Tuesday. “Earmuffs and blinders. Focus on that one game. After that, we’ll focus on the next game. That’s how we get to our goal.”
On the court, priorities also remain the same. The Eagles aren’t learning a bunch of new skills this week. They’re continuing to work on breaking zone defenses and playing fast, efficient transition offense.
“Just trying to perfect our game,” sophomore Colter Hanft, who wore a Bryant jersey, said.
Hansen shortened practices this week to keep his players fresh. The Eagles were dismissed at 5:35 p.m. instead of their usual 6 p.m. Tuesday. Still, they all stuck around for 20 more minutes to put extra shots up.
They’re eager. And that helps stave off injuries anyway, they said.
“There have been some bumps and bruises, but that’s going to happen in sports,” Kilbride said. “In the last couple weeks, as I’ve gotten more excited about the postseason, it’s still there when I get home, maybe, but it’s gone at practice or game times. The excitement makes (any pain) go away.”
Near the end of Tuesday’s practice, Hanson reminded his players to wear their normal practice gear Wednesday. A couple players sarcastically groaned. It will be their last workout before regionals.
Tongue River tips off with Moorcroft at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Pine Bluffs High School. Sometimes, Hanson had to pause before shouting a player’s pro name, but he was certain about that event.
“That’s what we’re preparing for, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Hanson said. “After that, the rest is in the future, and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”