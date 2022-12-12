DAYTON — Basketball season is underway.
The Tongue River boys and girls basketball teams started their seasons Saturday evening. The boys team defeated Lovell 62-58. The Lady Eagles lost to the Bulldogs 72-59.
Lovell’s boys team started the game by shooting 3-pointers, and many fell in the bucket. That was a continuing trend throughout the night.
“We had to outlast a 3-point barrage,” head coach Tyler Hanson said.
Lovell scored 33 points off 3-pointers.
Tongue River relied on size to overpower the Bulldogs. The Eagles fed the ball to 6 foot 4 inches Colter Hanft to score in the paint.
The Bulldogs led 8-1 to start the game, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers. Lovell led the Eagles 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. Lovell led the entire first half, as they were able to continue hitting from beyond the arc. Tongue River trailed 32-27 at half.
The Eagles went on a 8-0 run and took their first lead of the game with a Hanft bucket, up 35-34 with 4:26 left in the third quarter. Tongue River’s momentum continued. The Eagles downed a pair of buckets to stretch the lead. Tongue River led 43-38 with a quarter to go.
Lovell was able to tie the game with a score and free throw after the foul. The score was even at 49 a piece with 5:34 left in the game. Hanft scored three more buckets in the final five minutes, and the Eagles struggled to hit their free throws but ultimately scored enough to pull away. The Bulldogs narrowed TR’s lead to 60-58, and Tavis Aksamit hit a couple free throws to secure the victory.
“I don’t know if we were really necessarily expecting their shooting,” Hanson said of Lovell. “But they were a good quality team. And they played hard defense. And they did a pretty good job of keeping us from moving the ball. It was a good hard fought win against a 3A school and we’ll take it.
Hanft led the team in scoring with 21 points.
“Lovell is smaller than us. So that was the point of emphasis coming in is that we want to take advantage of our size and, and Hanft did a really good job inside for us, catching the ball and finishing and then we also did a really good job passing,” Hanson said.
The Lady Eagles fell to Lovell earlier in the evening. Tongue River trailed the entire length of the game. Lovell had a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Eagles found themselves down 30-20 at half.
Tongue River was able to score, sometimes in bulk. But the Lady Bulldogs were pesky and kept hitting shots and stepping up to the free throw line whenever Tongue River found momentum. Lovell hit a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter and led 49-42. From there, Lovell wouldn’t go away.
Sophomore McKinlee Scammon led the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
Lady Eagle head coach saw many positives in their first game of the season, despite the loss.
“I was overly happy with our team,” head coach Amanda Cummins said. “I was happy with their effort. We put in some new defensive stuff and they adjusted well, and we knew in the first game of the season, you have to fumble through to learn, you have to get through those things and I thought they embraced it really well.”