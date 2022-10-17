DAYTON — There are few people in the Ranchester-Dayton area that are as fanatical about the Eagles football team as him. He can be seen on the Tongue River football sideline on game days. He dons a baseball cap and a gold chain and even a pair of shades when it’s sunny. 

His name is Josiah Jochems, and he’s a team manager for the squad. Jochems is a gigantic sports nut but is unable to play football due to a disability he’s had since in the womb. Jochems has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is a developmental condition in which the cerebellum of the brain fails to develop properly. A typical cerebellum is the size of a fist, while someone with his condition has a cerebellum the size of a grape. This reduces the ability to have typical functioning fine motor skills. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you