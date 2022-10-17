DAYTON — There are few people in the Ranchester-Dayton area that are as fanatical about the Eagles football team as him. He can be seen on the Tongue River football sideline on game days. He dons a baseball cap and a gold chain and even a pair of shades when it’s sunny.
His name is Josiah Jochems, and he’s a team manager for the squad. Jochems is a gigantic sports nut but is unable to play football due to a disability he’s had since in the womb. Jochems has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is a developmental condition in which the cerebellum of the brain fails to develop properly. A typical cerebellum is the size of a fist, while someone with his condition has a cerebellum the size of a grape. This reduces the ability to have typical functioning fine motor skills.
Jochems' parents were told of his disability when he was just over a year old. They were told that Josiah would probably never walk or talk. Jochems beat the odds and excels at both.
“He was so wrong. Josiah is a miracle!” Josiah’s mother Joy Jochems said.
His disability would still make playing football incredibly dangerous. But Jochems was too good to pass up on the sidelines. Head coach Steve Hanson was all on board to have him as the team manager when Josiah was a freshman.
“Josiah is a unique young man. He loves football,” Hanson said. “And he loves to be part of a team. He loves the brotherhood. Football is for everybody. And it’s the kind of sport that everybody should be able to enjoy. And Josiah contributes. Josiah does a great job with his tasks that he’s delegated. It’s very special as a coach, to have a young man like that.”
Jochems’ responsibilities include keeping the players hydrated in practice and during games. He’s also in charge of the orange covers that are worn over the helmets of the junior varsity team in practice. He also retrieves the kickoff tee on game days. Hanson said Jochems can be goofy and ornery at times, which just adds to his lovable personality. He makes fun of the Dallas Cowboys to an assistant coach. He has joked to the football staff that he needs a key to the storage room. They are insistent, yet playful when they tell him no. There is always next year. It will be his senior year after all.
“He is a super fun person,” Joy said. “People are his thing. He can get silly and loud sometimes but has an excellent sense of humor. But he’s intuitive to how people are feeling and if someone’s upset with him. He is a hard worker. He’s just always wants to do his best. And even if it’s difficult for him, he’ll persevere and do it. He has some tenacity. He thinks the best of people.”
“I’m mom, so my thoughts are not very cool to him right now. But he’s a delight. I mean, he just makes my day.”
Joy Jochems also has noticed that football players are kind to her son. A few kids such as quarterback Connor Cummins and wide receiver Caleb Kilbride have offered him a ride after practice despite not being close. Jochems is also part of a text thread with the team. Jochems has a sense of belonging on the football team and calls the football players, “his boys.” He has everything he wants out of the gig.
