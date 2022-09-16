DAYTON — It’s a short season. But the lack of time hasn’t hindered them in any way. A lot has been improved since the first practice for the Tongue River golf teams.
The 2A golf state championship begins today at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright. The stakes are high, and the Eagles hope that is where they soar the highest.
There has been improvement and learning from everyone on the Tongue River golf teams, but perhaps none as much as head coach Karla Hill. This season was the first for her at the helm.
“It’s been a good experience,” Hill said. “In some areas it’s been different than I expected. I expected higher responsibility, but perhaps I didn’t expect the paperwork involved, managing credit cards and meetings. It’s been a positive experience, but I am a little more nervous this time going to state than I have in the past. It’s a little more pressure, but I do think they’ll perform really well.”
Hill is under the impression that there is a nervousness in players the week leading up to state. Hill said she wants the team to relax, and stick with what they know as opposed to fixing and focusing on the smaller issues.
“I told someone on our team, go do yoga at the hotel earlier in the morning. Do whatever it takes to chill out,” Hill said with a smile.
Hill said there have been many personal records for her Eagle golfers. Isaiah Miller’s goal heading into the season was to break 100. Miller scored a 90 this season, far surpassing his goal in mind. Hill is anticipating some lower scores at state.
“I’ve seen in the past some golfers from other areas in the state have really low numbers throughout the season, but the score ends up being quite a bit higher due to the pressure of state,” Hill said. “But it seems like our kids' scores are low at state. I know they can do it this year too.”
Hill said that the biggest improvement she’s seen in her team this season has been their confidence. She’s also seen leadership with her top golfers. Junior Braxton Tremain is the lowest scoring golfer on the boys team, and the Eagles will rely on him just as they have all season. Tremain finished in ninth place in last year's state competition.
“He (Tremain) brings a lot of leadership, he is very knowledgeable. He's also willing to help out. I’ve told him, I don't want you to feel like you need to coach other people. But he's definitely willing to jump in,” Hill said. “He’s chasing another kid for the top spot in state. His goal is to be the top golfer.”
Tremain said his biggest highlight of the season was scoring a 78 at Sundance. He had struggled breaking 80, so it had been a stepping stone for him.
Tremain has golfed at Hay Creek Golf Course, and said he is expecting some tough weather conditions in Wright.
“It’s very windy, so you have to play very strategic golf,” Tremain said. “And you have to be smart off the tee. Not every hole is a driver hole. So you have to be very smart. And that caters to my strengths where I have to think through the game. That forces me to slow down a little bit. It's just all about playing strategic golf on that course and knowing when to be aggressive and when to stay conservative.”
Ultimately, Tremain believes it will be the unity of the team that he remembers just as much as his personal performances on the golf course.
“Our teammate Liam O’Hara said that this team is like a family. I’ll back him up on that one,” Tremain said. “This is a tight knit group that caters to each other’s strengths and helps each other challenge our weaknesses, and we’ve gotten better as result… I also love the fact that she’s (Hill) is our coach. She’s a very good encourager. She definitely builds us back up when we’re struggling.”
Senior Annie Keller is the top Eagle scorer on the girls team. Hill described Keller as the “glue” on the team.
“She brings a high level of positivity to our team,” Hill said. “She’s always including everyone on the team. She’s a leader and helps build the team connection.”
Keller finished in seventh place last season at state, and wants to push for a top three spot this weekend. Keller believes breaking 90 would be a score that would get her there.
“I’m three strokes away from breaking 90, but it’s going to happen. I’m right there,” Keller said.
Keller said her senior season has felt a bit different with Hill as the head coach.
“One of the biggest things for me is that she’s obviously the same gender as me. So there are ways that we were able to have more of a connection,” Keller said. “We’re about the same emotionally, and she knows what to say when I get discouraged. We talk a lot about life outside golf. And she’s there to offer a lot of positivity.”
Keller said the team likes to get together outside of school and practice as well. After Wednesday’s practice at the Powder Horn, the team met in the Walmart parking lot to eat ribs. The team also played corn hole to make it a complete parking lot party.
“We’re a little redneck, but that’s the way we like it,” Keller said.
Much like Tremain, Keller recognizes the bond the team has for one other.
“The team is great. Everyone loves each other,” Keller said. “It's something I'm super proud of to see everyone having positivity towards each other. Everyone's got each other's back. And I think sometimes people focus more on the outcomes. But I think if people were part of this group, they would see and feel something different than I've ever felt in any other sport before.”