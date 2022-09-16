DAYTON — It’s a short season. But the lack of time hasn’t hindered them in any way. A lot has been improved since the first practice for the Tongue River golf teams. 

The 2A golf state championship begins today at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright. The stakes are high, and the Eagles hope that is where they soar the highest. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you