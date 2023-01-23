DAYTON — The top-ranked Eagles were down a pair of starters Saturday night. It proved no issue.
The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated Wright 77-67 at home. The team was without Colter Hanft and Brant Bockman due to minor injuries caused during the Riverside game Friday night. Hanft sprained his ankle and Beckman sprained his knee. Head coach Tyler Hanson expects them to return in “a week or so,” he said.
The Eagles had numerous players who stepped up in their place. Caleb Kilbride earned high point with 16 points, Al Spotted added 15 and Nate Guimond followed with 14 points. Connor Cummins also scored double digits, tallying 10. Tavis Aksamit and Javin Walker scored nine points apiece.
“I was really proud of our guys tonight,” Hanson said. “They stepped up to the plate with a couple of injuries. We had guys step up all over the place. They did some of the little stuff well that people don’t even notice.”
The Panthers (10-5) came into the game as the top rebounding team in 2A. The Eagles outrebounded Wright 40-31 and had 16 offensive rebounds to the Panthers’ eight.
“I’m really proud of how we got after the rebounds off the boards and kept the multiple boards. That was the main takeaway, in my opinion, that got us the win,” Hanson said.
The Eagles had a two-point lead at the half, winning 34-32. They were able to extend the lead to 53-45 with one quarter remaining. Tongue River hit five 3-pointers in the second half.
“We managed to talk about our defensive game plan (at half). We were hitting some 3-pointers in the second half, which was huge.”
The last quarter provided fireworks for the fans in attendance as it was the highest scoring for both teams. The Eagles (11-1) outscored the Panthers 24-22 to secure a double-digit margin victory.
Tongue River hosts Kaycee (3-6) Thursday at 8 p.m.
Lady Eagles earn comeback victory
The Tongue River girls basketball team defeated Wright 40-36 Saturday.
The outcome was in question until late. The Lady Panthers hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Lady Eagles trailed 9-5, but outscored Wright in the second quarter. TR still trailed 18-17 at the half.
The deficit was 29-23 with a quarter remaining. The Lady Eagles won the game by storming back in the fourth. Tyla Pitman tied the game with 3:50 left and sophomore River Robinson nailed a long-distance 3-pointer front and center to take a 36-33 lead with 1:10 remaining. Sophomore McKinlee Scammon scored a bucket to extend the lead to 38-34 with 35 seconds left. Robinson then stole the ball from a Lady Panther and passed the ball to Scammon for a layup to put the game out of reach.
“We weathered the storm until we got what we needed to get it done,” head coach Amanda Cummins said. We were struggling to hit shots for whatever reason. I felt like we handled that adversity well and just stuck with it.”
The Lady Eagles (9-3) next play Kaycee (1-6) at home Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.