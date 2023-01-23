DAYTON — The top-ranked Eagles were down a pair of starters Saturday night. It proved no issue. 

The Tongue River boys basketball team defeated Wright 77-67 at home. The team was without Colter Hanft and Brant Bockman due to minor injuries caused during the Riverside game Friday night. Hanft sprained his ankle and Beckman sprained his knee. Head coach Tyler Hanson expects them to return in “a week or so,” he said.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

