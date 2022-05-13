SHERIDAN — Action begins for the 2022 East Regional Track and Field Meets for all Wyoming athletes Thursday, with Arvada-Clearmont, Big Horn and Tongue River high-schoolers competing in Newcastle and Sheridan high-schoolers competing in Laramie.
Outlooks for local competitors look bright, with several athletes from 2A and 4A Sheridan County schools already booking a seat to state with prequalifying times throughout the season and several others looking to make top-eight finishes over the weekend.
All coaches mentioned the high caliber of competition coming from the east side of the state this year, which switches back and forth from year to year. This year, though, head coaches believe the strongest competition will be seen at the regional meets, preparing them well for statewide competition next week.
Looking for team wins
Coming in as one of the largest groups of athletes in the state in 4A, Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs look to make a solid showing at the regional meet.
The Broncs, with 13 individuals and three relays already prequalified, look to defend its regional title spot for the third year straight, while the Lady Broncs also look for top contention as a team.
“The distance girls are young distance girls but have stepped up and done a great job and score us points,” Kelting said. “We’re going to be in a good spot come Saturday.”
While prequalifications ensure a spot at state, Kelting said narrowing individual and team events to only four events per athlete and four athletes per event for SHS proves tricky in certain areas. He identifies individuals or team relays that will provide team scoring opportunities and prioritizes those at regionals, then fills in the rest with other top-notch athletes.
For the boys team, Kelting hopes to qualify jumpers — long, high and triple — as none have prequalified yet. For the girls team, he’s having to leave girls home who are top six or seven in the region in discus throw because of his top four leaders in that event. Kelting anticipates his senior athletes to lead the top-eight finishes.
The Sheridan Press will publish top eight results for SHS in the online and print editions Saturday and Monday. The Wyoming High School Activities Association also posted a schedule and will post complete results at the conclusion of each day’s events.
2A competition tight
Similar to 4A East competition, 2A East Regionals proves top in the state, Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said.
“Most of the firepower is in the east this year, with the exception of a couple boys teams (in the west),” Hanson said.
Even with tough competition, Hanson and Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin’s squads also prequalified several athletes throughout the spring season, with both teams claiming around 20 statebound athletes.
Hanson said his goal for the Eagles and Lady Eagles is to qualify about 10 additional athletes by placing in the top eight in their respective events at regionals this weekend, giving both girls and boys teams a chance at top state placings.
Similarly, McLaughlin hopes to qualify around 30 for state, and he focused this week on easing up at practice to allow his athletes fresh legs for competition this weekend, as solid showings at regionals will help placings and state qualifications.
“We don’t need any superhuman performances, but hopefully we’ll have around 30 kids (going to state),” McLaughlin said, which serves as 60% of his around 50-person track and field team.
Small crew
Arvada-Clearmont High School rosters three girls on its team — Kamy and Dellana Michelena and Treylah Smith — and no boys.
