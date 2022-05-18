SHERIDAN — The hay is in the barn, Big Horn High School head track and field coach Kirk McLaughlin said, and now it’s time to see seasonlong efforts pay off at the State Track and Field Meet in Casper Thursday through Saturday.
“I’ve done my part as a coach to set them up to be successful,” McLaughlin said. “Now it’s time to see how things turn out with all the work you put in and all the things you think you can accomplish.”
Sheridan County teams go into state with a solid showing, once again securing athletes from all four high schools — Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont high schools — and sitting on regional titles for Sheridan boys and Tongue River boys and girls teams. The trick for these high-powered squads this weekend, though, will be to perform in the upcoming three days.
“You can’t expect to go win it, you have to go earn it,” Kelting said he told his athletes, particularly the boys who face potential for back-to-back state championships. “It doesn’t matter how many titles these boys have won. Everybody isn’t looking at what they’ve already accomplished. It’s about what they do in these next three days.”
Kelting said most of the girls’ team points will be won in the first two days of competition, while the boys’ will be earned in the last two days.
When Sheridan County track and field teams take home state titles, they win in commanding fashion. In 2021, Sheridan boys earned first by 48.5 points, while the Tongue River girls took home gold by 76.5 points. In 2019, Big Horn boys won the championship title by 72 points.
This year, Tongue River boys and girls remain in contention for a state title, as do Sheridan boys. The other county teams anticipate and are aiming for top-four finishes as a team, with individual championships, as well.
To prepare their teams for state, coaches worked on recuperating athletes after a busy regional meet by tapering workouts, refreshing legs and adding a bit of fun to the practice routine.
Big Horn athletes tested season progress through McLaughlin’s “Assault on the Mile Per Hour Club,” during which coaches time athletes in running events and calculate how many miles per hour they ran in that time, comparing times from the beginning of the season to see if they’ve improved.
With his teams, Kelting discussed attacking the competition this weekend and remaining confident. The benefit of the state meet, Kelting said, is having teammates able to cheer each other on, as events are spread out through three days instead of overlapping on one single day.
Throughout the season, ACHS head coach Tim Rowe brought in a hurdling expert — 300-meter hurdle school record holder Misty Moore — to help one of his two state bound athletes improve her technical skills, while he worked on jumps with the other. The improvements he’s seen with his three athletes throughout the season was encouraging, he said, and he hopes those improvements lead to a chance at qualifying for finals.
“It’s been a season of growing and striving to try and improve,” Rowe said.
TRHS head coach Steve Hanson has what McLaughlin calls a “loaded” squad in both the boys and girls track and field teams. With regional championships in hand, as well as a Powder River Conference Coach accolade, Hanson and his teams go in with goals to take state titles, as well.
These moments are fleeting, though, and Kelting reminded his athletes of the precious time during practice this week.
“You blink your eyes and these moments are gone,” Kelting said he told his team, “So enjoy those moments.”
The moments begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Kelly Walsh High School. Championship races happen each day, with the finals for events with preliminary races taking place Saturday. Full results will be posted each day at whsaa.org, and Sheridan County results will be published each day in print and online at thesheridanpress.com.