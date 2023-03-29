BIG HORN — Track and field athletes ran the last race of the 2023 State Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday afternoon on March 4.
Sheridan and Big Horn athletes rested Sunday.
Monday, it was back to practice.
“It’s tough because you come off that winter season, come off a big indoor state track meet, which is the culminating event,” Big Horn head track and field coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “It’s such an awesome event that you want that break.”
Winter sports seasons melt into the spring season seamlessly, which brings positives and negatives to teams who do not break between seasons.
The positives? Athletes who compete in winter and spring seasons are better conditioned, having just come from state tournaments and meets. McLaughlin said coaches can throw any training program at those athletes with ease and lack sore muscles from not being used for a period of time.
The downside? Having no more than one day of rest before jumping into another season.
“The way the rules are, if you start Monday, you’re eligible to go right for a meet, so it’s hard not to start on that following Monday because you’re allowing your athletes to automatically have enough practices for the first outdoor meet,” McLaughlin said.
For those athletes only coming out for a spring sport, or those who compete in only fall and spring sports, tend to experience more soreness at the start of spring season.
Fortunately for all athletes and coaching staffs, spring track season starts early but breaks shortly after its start for spring break.
Big Horn athletes started practice March 4 and rested for spring break March 20-26. Tongue River athletes had the first week off after winter sports season.
Sheridan is currently on spring break until April 3 and head coach Taylor Kelting said he is holding voluntary practices Wednesday through Friday.
“You can’t maintain 22 weeks with a high school kid trying to keep them in top shape,” Kelting said, who coaches indoor and outdoor track and field. “These kids are coming off winter season, so we have to find some time where we can have a little bit of a rest. This year we’re using the spring break time as the time for them to get much needed rest and recovery and start feeling good. This will allow them to mentally recover for the next eight to nine weeks.”
Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said some of his athletes have competed nonstop since the beginning of school in August, so he allowed as much of a break as possible the first week following the conclusion of winter sports seasons. During spring break, if athletes were in town, Hanson had workouts available and has provided ample opportunities for athletes to record enough practices to compete in a meet.
“I have to remember that I’m not working with collegiate athletes,” Hanson said. “I’m working with high school athletes, and it’s less work, it’s more fun.”
SCSD1 teams have yet to make it to a meet in the spring season, as the meet scheduled in Upton Friday was canceled due to winter weather conditions. Sheridan squads fared well in Colorado last weekend, as the girls finished second and the boys finished third, with the girls notching several individual first-place finishes against large Colorado teams.
“We wanted to get a bunch of kids qualified for the state outdoor meet right away in the season,” Kelting said. “Luckily we did that at Broomfield — we got a bunch of kids qualified — and this week, we’re giving them a rest so they’re ready to go for the remainder of the season.”
McLaughlin said he hopes to find somewhere in the state or region clear enough to host a track and field meet this weekend. With what feels like a short season already, McLaughlin said he and his coaching staff are making it work.
“It makes planning difficult because you want to be out there, and there are certain things you can’t work on indoors, like discus, 300(-meter) hurdles, and our kids are more limited with what we have to offer with our facility,” McLaughlin said. “It’s tough but we make it work.”