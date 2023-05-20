SHERIDAN — Sheridan County athletes continued dominating in the second day of the All Class Track and Field State Championships in Casper Friday.
Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride finished with a state title in long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 0.25 inches. Sheridan's Josie Ankney took gold in shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 9.5 inches.
Peyton McLaughlin goes in as the No. 1 seed for the 300-meter hurdles.
Results for Sheridan County are available at press time are available below.
Girls
800-meter run finals
• 13th place (4A), Maggie Turpin, Sheridan, 2 minutes, 29.22 seconds
• 14th place (2A), Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 2:43.72
200-meter dash prelims
• Second place (4A), Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 25.3 seconds
• Seventh place (4A), Olivia Hardesty, Sheridan, 26.46
• 13th place (2A), Kayla Manibuson, Tongue River, 28.46
300-meter hurdles prelims
• First place (2A), Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 48.26 seconds
• Fourth place (4A), Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 46.18
• Seventh place (2A), Kaitlyn Schultz, Big Horn, 52.78
• 10th place (2A), Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 55.33
• 12th place (4A), Loralai Ketner, Sheridan, 49.38
2A long jump finals
• Second place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 16 feet, 2.25 inches
• Sixth place, Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn, 15-1
• 11th place, Ashley Billings, Big Horn, 13-11
• 13th place, Chaney Reish, Tongue River, 13-7.25
4A high jump finals
• 14th place, Brooke Larsen, Sheridan, 4 feet, 10 inches
4A shot put finals
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 42 feet, 9.5 inches
• Second place, Nora Butler, Sheridan, 42-1
• Ninth place, Tennyson Lewallen, Sheridan, 36-5.25
100-meter dash prelims
• Second place (4A), Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 12.38 seconds
• Eighth place (2A), Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 13.79
• 14th place (1A), Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 14.8
400-meter dash prelims
• First place (4A), Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 55.36 seconds
• Ninth place (4A), Averi Sullivan, Sheridan, 1:00.52
• Ninth place (2A), Lexi Clark, Big Horn, 1:04.59
• 11th place (2A), Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River, 1:05.68
• False start, Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River (2A)
Boys
800-meter run finals
• Third place (2A), Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 1 minute, 59.83 seconds
• Fourth place (2A), Al Spotted, Tongue River, 2 minutes, 2.28 seconds
• Fifth place (2A), Gabe Schons, Big Horn, 2:02.46
• Sixth place (4A), Austin Akers, Sheridan, 1:58.4
• 10th place (2A), Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 2:06.92
200-meter dash prelims
• Fourth place (2A), Dylan Greenough-Groom, Big Horn, 23.03 seconds
• Sixth place (2A), Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 23.78
• Sixth place (4A), Chance Morris, Sheridan, 22.67
• Seventh place (2A), Owen Petty, Big Horn, 23.85
• Ninth place (2A), Dawson Richards, Big Horn, 24.01
• 15th place (2A), Alex Barker, Tongue River, 24.85
• 17th place (4A), Aiden Roth, Sheridan, 23.39
300-meter hurdles prelims
• Third place (4A), Aiden O'Leary, Sheridan, 40.12 seconds
• Eighth place (2A), Javin Walker, Tongue River, 42.59
• Eighth place (4A), Cameron Perez, Sheridan, 40.86
• 10th place (4A), Garrett Otto, Sheridan, 41.70
• 10th place (2A), Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 42.83
• 11th place (2A), Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 43.37
• 12th place (2A), Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 43.68
• 13th place (2A), Paul Lobdell, Big Horn, 44.31
• 14th place (2A), Caleb Vollmer, Tongue River, 44.73
4A discus finals
• Fourth place, Josh Davis, Sheridan, 142 feet, 9 inches
• Seventh place, Simon Tengesdal, Sheridan, 133-6
4A pole vault finals
• Sixth place, Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 13 feet
• Seventh place, Rio Tanner, Sheridan, 13
2A long jump
• First place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 21 feet, 0.25 inches
• Fifth place, Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 20-4
• Eighth place, Avon Barney, Big Horn, 19-5.5
• 13th place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 18-7.25
100-meter dash prelims
• Third place (2A), Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 11.6 seconds
• Fourth place (2A), Dylan Greenough-Groom, Big Horn, 11.58
• Sixth place (2A), Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 11.96
• 10th place (4A), Chance Morris, Sheridan, 11.53
• 11th place (2A), Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 12.02
• 14th place (2A), Paul Lobdell, Big Horn, 12.2
400-meter dash prelims
• Fifth place (4A), Patrick Aasby, Sheridan, 50.66 seconds
• Sixth place (2A), Gabe Schons, Big horn, 52.68
• Ninth place (2A), Owen Petty, Big Horn 53.61
• 15th place (4A), Aiden Roth, Sheridan, 52.56