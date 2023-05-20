track and field stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County athletes continued dominating in the second day of the All Class Track and Field State Championships in Casper Friday. 

Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride finished with a state title in long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 0.25 inches. Sheridan's Josie Ankney took gold in shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 9.5 inches.

