SHERIDAN — The Tongue River golf teams completed day one of spring championships Thursday. Big Horn had golfers present but not enough to post team scores.
Tongue River’s Braxton Tremain is sitting in first place with an 84 and team mate Liam O’Harra is sitting right behind in second place with 85 strokes. The TRHS boys team sits fourth place.
Lady Eagles Annie Keller and Baylie May are tied for fourth-place with 100 strokes apiece. The TRHS girls team is in third place.
Day two of the spring championships resume today.