DAYTON — The Eagles received a win that should boost the confidence of the players moving forward. Tongue River defeated the defending champions 86-75 Friday afternoon at home. The Hornets were regarded as the No. 1 team in 2A by the latest WyoPreps poll.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Junior Caleb Kilbride said. “They're a great team. They always are and knew what to expect. We had to execute and get it done. It's really nice to see him this early in the season. Last year, the first time we saw him was in semifinals state. It's good to see them early and get that confidence.”
Tongue River’s victory over Pine Bluffs came less than 20 hours after the Hornets defeated Big Horn 61-53. The cross-county rivals meet Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Dayton.
“They're a great team,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “They're always a team that can compete for a state title. It’s good for us to play a game against them in this atmosphere and in a game of that type of intensity this early in the year. We can't even come close to replicating something like that in practice.”
The Eagles took control of the game early as Tongue River led 19-8 by the sound of the first buzzer. Caleb Kilbride and Connor Cummins knocked down shots in the second quarter, which overwhelmed the favorites to win the game. The Eagles led 40-19 at half.
“The defensive gameplan we put together was pretty darn effective,” head coach Tyler Hanson said.
The Hornets were able to cut into Tongue Rivers’ lead, but the Eagles hit their fair share of shots as well. Tongue River was up 63-45 with one quarter left. Pine Bluffs hit five 3-pointers in the final quarter. The Eagles would not be denied thanks to a late surge from Brant Bockman, who scored over 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.
“They got it going with the three ball in the he second half and we had to outlast them. But at the same time, we were able to put some runs of our own together to keep a good enough lead,” Hanson said.
Kilbride led the Eagles with 28 points and Bockman added 19. Pine Bluffs was led by Staurt Lerwick with five made five made 3-pointers, all of which were made in the fourth quarter and totaled 26 points in the game.
“That's another thing they're known for is how they can hit 3-pointers,” Hanson said. “(Big Horn head coach) Cody Ball and I texted a little bit back and forth. Last time, he told me they hit a bunch of threes. So we knew they were going to do that.”
Tongue River’s final score of Friday night’s match with Lusk was not available by print time. The Eagles continue the 2A East Smackdown Saturday at 11:30 a.m. as they host Lingle.
