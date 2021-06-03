SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers focused solely on hitting during practice at Ernie Rotellini Field Tuesday, bringing the team’s characteristic blue-collar work ethic to the area of the game head coach Ben Phillips hopes to see improve the most as the season progresses. After practice, the Troopers picked up T-shirts with the motto “Row like Pigs” printed across the back — the team’s rallying cry for the 2021 season.
Cody Kilpatrick came up with the motto, borrowing the saying from stories of vikings invading their enemies’ ship via row boats. Once aboard their enemies’ ships, the vikings would set fire to their own boats, trusting they would win the battle and take over the ship.
“We feel like this year we can row like pigs, take the ship, then burn our ships,” Kilpatrick said, “and win a state championship.”
“I love it,” Phillips said when he learned of the motto Tuesday morning. “We’re dirty. We want to play hard. We want to be tougher than other teams.”
Following a 3-2 showing at the Gillette Memorial Day tournament last weekend, the Troopers’ pitching and defense remains strong, though their hitting needs work. Phillips used the five-game, four-day tournament as a measuring stick, grateful for the early-season assessment.
Sheridan’s 8-0 loss to Gillette and 9-2 loss to Casper featured two and four hits, respectively, which Phillips said were results of facing different velocities and off-speeds while Sheridan struggled to make adjustments against Legion Baseball’s best pitchers.
“Our hitting is not as consistent as I would like it to be,” Phillips said. “We’ll hit a couple games, then we’ll struggle. We’ll hit a couple of games, then struggle. We need to hit every single game.”
Kilpatrick finished the five-game stretch with six hits of his 11 at-bats, scoring two runs and recording four RBIs. His .340 season average at the plate is third-best on the team of players with a minimum of 30 at-bats, and he credits his confident mindset for his success.
Brock Steel, who pitched 3.2 innings of Sheridan’s 3-2 win over Bozeman at the Memorial Day tournament, said the Troopers will aim to remain composed when facing adversity in the future while implementing technical adjustments they made during batting practice Tuesday. Steel, Phillips and Kilpatrick know the Troopers typically have a slower start to the season and pick up more wins as the summer continues.
“I know everyone wants to win a state championship here,” Kilpatrick said. “They know what it takes. It happens every year. We start slow every year, but we’ll definitely catch fire.”
The end of the school year for Sheridan County School District 2 students and four players from Buffalo allows the Troopers to focus almost solely on baseball, while Sheridan County School District 1 players, except seniors, finish school Friday. Phillips said the end of school affords him the opportunity to play with a complete roster for the first time this season, as students no longer have commitments to other extracurricular activities, standardized testing and/or end-of-year activities.
The head coach challenged his players to embody the team’s motto as they approach the rest of the season and an increase in games and regular practice.
“I told my guys, ‘I’m not at school anymore,’” Phillips said. “‘So don’t let me have more energy than you.’”
Troopers hitting improves, scores 18 runs in win over Cody
Sheridan’s hitting improved in Cody Wednesday, as the Troopers scored 18 runs to beat the Cubs 18-5 in game one of the teams’ doubleheader. Five runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh led to the double-digit victory.
The Cubs scored first on an error, though Sheridan scored on an error in the top of the second to tie the game. The Troopers added three runs in the third to secure a 4-1 lead and, though Cody added a run in the fourth, Sheridan scored five in the fifth to build a 9-2 lead.
Outscoring the Cubs 4-3 in the sixth and adding five runs in the seventh gave the Troopers their 18-5 win. Carter Dubberley and Cody Kilpatrick recorded four runs each, while Dalton Nelson scored three and six other Troopers added a run or more. Michael Greer led Sheridan with three RBIs.
Nelson threw for 4.2 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out seven to be the winning pitcher of record.
Sheridan’s second half performance powers it past Cody 14-4
Following its double-digit victory in game one against Cody, Sheridan’s fourth, fifth and sixth inning led it to build a 14-4 lead against the Cubs in game two of the doubleheader.
Sheridan scored three runs in the first inning, while Cody answered with two and added a run apiece in the second and third inning to take a 4-3 lead into the fourth. The Troopers reclaimed their lead in the fourth, however, as they added two runs then tacked on six in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The 14-4 score after the sixth inning invoked the mercy rule, and Carter Dubberley finished as the winning pitcher of record after throwing for four innings, allowing five hits and four runs and striking out two.
Greer served as the Troopers closer, pitching two shutout innings — allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three. At the plate, Greer recorded three runs along with Jace Skovgard.
Brock Steel, Nate Killian and Trevor Stowe finished with two RBIs each.
The Troopers host the Billings Halos at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Sheridan beat the Halos 5-0 and 22-0 when it traveled to Billings May 1.