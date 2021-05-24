SHERIDAN — Ben Phillips, head coach of the Sheridan Troopers, knows baseball can be a strange game at times.
“It’s the one game where you can do everything right and not be rewarded for it,” said Phillips, after his team rallied for a 9-7 win in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday over the visiting Billings Scarlets in American Legion action at Ernie Rotellini Field.
The win over the Scarlets was the perfect example. In the day’s first game and for the first three innings of the nightcap, the Troopers (9-7 overall) had made plenty of contact with little to show for it.
That was before the hits started falling and Sheridan rallied for five runs in the fourth inning to erase what had been a 4-0 Scarlet advantage. The Troopers tacked on four more runs in the fifth for a 9-4 lead.
“That’s baseball,” Phillips said. “It is what it is. … We’re just trying to barrel up the ball and make hard contact.”
Billings wasn’t going to make it easy, however, scoring three times in the sixth to draw within 9-7. But, that’s as close as they’d get, as Brock Steel pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the victory.
“No one is going to just roll over,” Phillips added. “It was a grind. It was a battle today.”
Rick Hall paced the Troopers’ attack with two hits and three RBIs, while also scoring one run.
Cael Hamrick and Michael Greer had two hits apiece, with Hamrick driving in two runs and scoring one.
Carter Dubberley (two RBIs), Dalton Nelson (one run) and Brock Steel (two runs) each had one hit for the Troopers. Caden Steel scored twice and drove in a run, while walking twice.
While the bats finally provided the needed runs, a quartet of Sheridan hurlers helped hold the visiting Scarlets in check, led by starter Trevor Stowe who gave up three runs on five hits, fanning three and walking five, over three innings.
Hall then went two and two-thirds, allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out one and walking one.
Billings 6, Sheridan 3
There was a simple reason Billings won the opening game Sunday, a 6-3 victory over the host Troopers.
“They just hit the ball,” Phillips said.
Indeed, they did. Billings hitters smack the ball around for 14 hits in the win, compared to just three hits by Sheridan.
The offensive outburst helped the Scarlets to a big second inning, with Billings scoring four runs in the frame to take a 5-3 lead. The Scarlets tack on one more run in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Trooper hurler Dylan Greenough Groom had a rough start, giving up five runs on eight hits in just one and two-thirds innings. He fanned two and walked one.
“When he’s on, he’s on,” Phillips said of his starter. “(But) he was just off today.
“I just told him to turn the page. He’ll get them next time.”
Sheridan relievers had a bit better luck. Nate Killian pitched the next four and one-third innings, striking out two and walking two, while allowing one run on six hits. Greer pitched a perfect inning to finish the game, not giving up a hit and striking out one.
Dubberley, Cody Kilpatrick and Stowe each had singles and scored for the Troopers, with Kilpatrick and Michael Greer both driving in a run.