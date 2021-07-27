LARAMIE — The Sheridan Troopers couldn’t have started much hotter.
They jumped all over Evanston early in the first game of the state legion AA tournament Monday and won 9-2.
Sheridan scored two runs in the first. It repeated with two more runs in the second and again with two more in the third.
Evanston plated two in the fourth but went scoreless the rest of the contest.
Dalton Nelson pitched a complete game for the Troopers, allowing only two runs on four hits. Caden Steel and Cody Kilpatrick provided the support, each tallying three hits. Steel drove in a game-high three runs while Kilpatrick had two RBIs.
Sheridan will take on Cheyenne 4 p.m. Tuesday.