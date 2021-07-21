SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers hosted Laramie for a doubleheader Tuesday at Ernie Rotellini Field. And while they won both games, neither came easy.
The Troopers took the first game 4-0 before stealing the second 10-7 with an extra-innings walk-off homer.
In Game One, Sheridan braved three scoreless innings by both teams to open the game. Then, it plated two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to support pitcher Hunter Stone while he threw a shutout.
Stone hurled a complete game and gave up only two hits and one walk while striking out five.
Things looked bleak early in the second game. Laramie hopped all over the scoreboard with seven runs in the first two innings while the Troopers were held without any.
They started inching back in the fourth with three runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sheridan knotted the score at 7 by scoring four runs. Cody Kilpatrick hit the game-tying RBI single to send the contest to extras.
Two innings later, with two Troopers on base, Kilpatrick came to bat with the score still tied. He smashed a no-doubter of a walk-off three-run home run to win the game.
Sheridan plays Billings on the road Wednesday. The two games are scheduled for 3 and 5:30 p.m.