SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers couldn’t shake off the rust from a long offseason fast enough to stop rival Cheyenne Post 6 from leaving Ernie Rotellini Field with a two-game sweep of the home team Saturday.
After taking the first game, 8-3, Cheyenne completed the sweep of the American Legion baseball twin bill with an 11-0 victory in the night cap.
Neither starter Brennan Mortenson or Rich Hall, who came in in relief, could slow down the Cheyenne batters, who racked up 14 hits.
Mortenson took the mound for the first four innings for Sheridan, giving up six runs on 10 hits. Though, only four of the runs were earned, as the Troopers tallied three errors in the game. He also fanned five while walking just one batter.
“I was pleased with his performance,” said Troopers head coach Ben Phillips. “He made some really nice pitches.”
Hall pitched the final three innings in the 11-0 loss, giving up five runs — just two earned — and walking two batters.
While happy with his hurlers, Phillips said the game hinged on not always executing early and allowing Cheyenne batters work their way into predictable counts.
“These are all things that happen early in the season,” he added. “It’s predictable when you put batters in a fastball count.”
Meanwhile, Trooper batters struggled to get on track offensively, with Carter Dubberley and Caden Steel recording Sheridan’s only two hits of the game. The Troopers did also manage to work Cheyenne pitchers for four walks, including two by Hunter Stone.
Again, Phillips said his team’s problems at the plate were probably due to the fact the team was playing its first competitive games of the season. Cheyenne, however, had played as many as 10 games, according to the Sheridan head coach.
“I could tell,” he said. “For this time of the season, our bats were slow.”
Overall, Phillips said he wasn’t completely surprised at Saturday’s outcomes.
“We’re just a little big rusty right now,” he added. “We’ll be fine. You can’t prepare for game speed at practice. … We’ll catch up.”
Cheyenne 8, Sheridan 3
Unearned runs also undermined the Troopers in their season-opening loss, 8-3, to visiting Cheyenne in the first game Saturday afternoon at Thorne-Rider Park.
Cheyenne scored eight runs off of Sheridan starter Trevor Stowe, but only four of those runs were earned.
“It wasn’t anything we did defensively, really,” Phillips said. “It was the walks and hitting batters that hurt. … We’ll have to clean that up.”
Stowe was pulled after less than four innings on the mound, striking out four and walking a batter.
Nate Killian came in for the Troopers to earn the final out of the fourth inning. He also walked one. Jake Skovgard pitched the last three innings, striking out one.
Trooper batters had some early success against Cheyenne starter Bradley Feezer, putting across two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth. But that wouldn’t be enough after Cheyenne took an early 4-0 run in the second and then put the game out of reach with a four-run fourth inning.
Stowe, who had a double in the loss, and Cody Kilpatrick each had two hits for Sheridan, while Dubberly, Killian and Dalton Nelson had one hit each for the Troopers.
“We actually didn’t hit the ball that bad,” Phillips said. “We just couldn’t drive (runners) in.”