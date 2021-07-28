LARAMIE — The Sheridan Troopers couldn’t get their bats going against Cheyenne Tuesday and suffered their first loss of the Wyoming Legion AA baseball tournament.
Now, the Troopers have to win Wednesday and Thursday to make the state championship. If they lose again, they’re out.
Sheridan stayed quiet most of the game against Cheyenne, scoring only one run on a fifth-inning single by Cody Kilpatrick.
Other than that, Cheyenne pitcher Travis Onisto dominated. He threw a complete game, surrendering only one run and six hits. He struck out seven and walked two.
Cheyenne did all of its scoring in the second and third innings, plating two and three runs, respectively. The final score was 5-1.
The Troopers take on Casper 1 p.m. Wednesday.